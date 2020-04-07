9 Best Portable Ping Pong Tables for Home Use: Buy & Save

Portable ping pong tables are the perfect complement to family game rooms that are short on space or for those who like to take their fun on the go. Portable models are more compact, easier to store thanks to their ability to fold, and more affordable than regulation-size tables. And if you’re in the market for one, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the more popular compact table tennis tables to help make your decision easier.

But if you do have the space to accomodate regulation-size styles, check out our recommendations for the best indoor ping pong tables and the top outdoor table tennis tables.