9 Best Portable Ping Pong Tables for Home Use: Buy & Save

Portable ping pong tables are the perfect complement to family game rooms that are short on space or for those who like to take their fun on the go. Portable models are more compact, easier to store thanks to their ability to fold, and more affordable than regulation-size tables. And if you’re in the market for one, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list below of the some of the more popular compact table tennis tables to help make your decision easier.
But if you do have the space to accomodate regulation-size styles, check out our recommendations for the best indoor ping pong tables and the top outdoor table tennis tables.
-
1. Stiga Space Saver Compact Ping Pong TablePrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5/8-inch MDF playing surface has excellent bounce and speed
- 1 1/4-inch welded steel legs have levelers and the 1 1/4-inch steel apron provides additional support
- The table can be separated into 2 halves for other use and easy storage
- On the pricey side
- Some users experienced durability issues
- Don't get it wet or it will warp and bubble
The Stiga Space Saver Compact Ping Pong Table has many of the features of a regulation sized model, but takes up less room.
Measuring 71 inches long, 40 1/2 inches wide, and regulation 30 inches high, the table features a 5/8-inch thick MDF surface for faster play and better bounce, 1 1/4-inch welded, foldable legs with protective levelers for a balanced playing surface, and a 1 1/4-inch steel apron for added stability.
No assembly is required as all you’ll have to do is attach the included net. The table can be separated into two halves for easy storage and for other uses than ping pong.
Find more Stiga Space Saver Compact Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
2. Joola Midsize Ping Pong TablePrice: $320.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The table is compact, about 2/3 the side of a regulation table
- The table comes fully assembled; simply unfold it and you're ready to play
- Net and post set included and attached easily with a screw clamp
- On the pricey side
- It isn't weatherproof
- It doesn't come with paddles or ping pong balls
A staple in the table tennis business since 1952, JOOLA is a leader in the industy for indoor, outdoor, and portable ping pong tables. And their Midsize Table Tennis Table is about 2/3 the size (72 inches by 36 inches) of a regulation table but with the standard height of approximately 30 inches.
The table comes fully assembled and all you need to do is attach the included net with the screw clamp. The durable legs are foldable and lock into place for a stable playing surface, which is 1.8 inches thick, which promotes better bounce. The table can be split into two 36-inch by 36-inch halves for easy storage.
And when you’re not using it to play ping pong, you can use the table for cards, board games, whatever you’d like.
Find more Joola Midsize Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
3. Goplus Foldable Ping Pong TablePrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong steel frame and reinforced legs provide added stabilty
- 1/2-inch thick MDF playing surface provides good bounce and faster play
- It has protective corner guards as well as rubber feet so it won't scratch your floor
- Paddles and ping pong balls aren't included
- Outdoor use is not recommended (or bring it inside after use)
- Some users reported durability issues
The Goplus Foldable Ping Pong Table is compact and has durable construction, both in the frame and playing surface.
The frame is made of strong steel and that combines with the reinforced legs for extra stability. The playing surface is 1/2-inch thick MDF which promotes good bounce and faster play. There are corner guards to help prevent injury and rubber feet on the legs that won’t scratch your floor. The table comes nearly fully assembled. Just a few tweaks, including attaching the net, then you’re ready to play!
The table measures 72 inches long by 36 inches wide and 30 inches high, or about 2/3 the size of a regulation table. The table can be split into two 36-inch by 36-inch halves for easy storage or for other uses.
This doesn’t come with accessories, so you might want to pick up your own ping pong paddles and ball sets.
Find more Goplus Foldable Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
4. Butterfly Junior Ping Pong TablePrice: $257.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1/2-inch thick MDF playing surface has corner protection guards
- The table is about 3/4 the size of a regulation model and stores easily
- Convenient side wheels makes it easy to transport when the table is folded
- There are no leg levelers
- Some users weren't happy with the packaging as the table was delivered damaged in cases
- Doesn't come with ping pong balls or paddles
The Butterfly Junior Ping Pong Table is about 3/4 the size of a regulation model, but still offers high-performance play and features and compact storing at a good price.
The table measures 81 inches long by 45 inches wide by 30 inches high (the height is regulation). The surface is made of 1/2-inch thick MDF for better bounce and faster game action and each corner has protection guards. The table can be separated into two halves and there are side wheels so you can easily roll it to where you want.
Another plus is that the table comes fully assembled. You just need to attach the included net and you’re ready to go.
Find more Butterfly Junior Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
5. Hathaway Crossover Portable Ping Pong TablePrice: $124.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This table is ideal for kids and those with less space is it measures just 5 feet in length
- Features a 1-inch thick steel frame and 1/2-inch thick wood playing surface
- Useful features include 2 paddles, 3 ping pong balls, and ergonomic carrying handles
- Table length is very short (5 feet), so it's probably not suited for adults
- Some users experienced some durability issues
- Some users said the legs weren't very sturdy and they don't have levelers
When it comes to portable ping pong tables for kids, the Hathaway Crossover is one you should take a look at as it measures 5 feet in length and almost 2 1/2 feet in width. It does have a regulation height at 30 inches.
Featuring a 1-inch thick steel frame and 1/2-inch thick wooden playing surface, the table folds in seconds and can be carried easily thanks to the ergonomic handles. Folded it meaures 30 inches by 28 inches by 6 inches, so storing won’t be an issue.
Another plus is that it comes with with two paddles, three ping pong balls, and a net.
Find more Hathaway Crossover Portable Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
6. Zeny Foldable Ping Pong TablePrice: $156.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The playing surface promotes good bounce and is scratch-resistant
- The steel frame with triangle structure rods and anti-skid foot pads promote stability
- 2/3 the size of regulation model and it can split into 2 equal-size halves
- There are no leg levelers, but it does have anti-slip foot pads
- It doesn't include paddles or ping pong balls
- It's a relatively new product, so projecting long-term durability is a bit difficult
The Zeny Foldable Ping Pong Table is a newer model, but has features designed to deliver high-performance action in a compact size.
Measuring 72 inches long by 36 inches wide by 30 inches high (roughly 2/3 of regulation size), the table has a scratch-resistant, nearly 1/2-inch surface with corner protection guards. The frame is steel with triangle structure rods and anti-skid foot pads for added stability. It can separate into two halves and the legs fold for both easy storage or for use as a two smaller tables.
Assembly is quick and easy, which includes attaching the included net, so you’ll be ready to play minutes you remove the table from the box.
Find more Zeny Foldable Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
7. F2C Foldable Ping Pong TablePrice: $142.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The MDF top provides good bounce and faster play
- Compact size (6 feet long by 3 feet wide) great for smaller areas and for storing
- It doesn't have leg levelers, so you'll need a flat surface, but the table does have anti-skid foot pegs
- Doesn't have leg levelers
- Doesn't come with paddles and balls
- The net might not be as sturdy as you'd prefer
Another newer model to the market is the F2C Foldable Ping Pong Table, which measures a compact 72 inches long by 36 inches wide by 30 inches high and can fold up for space-saving storage. When folded it is 36 inches by 36 inches by 1.29 inches.
The playing surface is a high-bounce, scratch-resistant MDF and while it’s not weatherproof, you can certainly play outside. Just remember to bring it inside when you’re done. There are also anti-slide foot pegs on the bottom to help prevent movement and floor scratches during play. If you’d like, you can separate the table into two equal-sized halves. The table arrives almost completely assembled, but you’ll need to attach the included net.
Find more F2C Foldable Ping Pong Table information and reviews here.
8. Viper Portable Ping Pong Table TopPrice: $149.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not only do you get ping pong, but the table also has chess, checkers, and backgammon boards
- It has a durable MDF core and measures a generous 84 inches in length, yet stores compactly
- It comes with all the necessary accessories for all games, including paddles, balls, and a net
- It's not an actual table, jsut a table top
- Some users felt the table top didn't stay flat
- Some users felt the table top wasn't very long-lasting
If you don’t have space for an actual table, the Viper Portable Ping Pong Table Top is what you need as it is a foldable board that you can rest on top of a pool table, kitchen island, dining room table, or any flat surface.
Not only do you get the ping pong game, but the table also features boards for chess, checkers, and backgammon. All accessories are included, including ping pong balls (2), paddles (2), and a net set. For easy transport and storage, you get a carrying case, too.
The trifold table measures 84 inches long by 42 inches wide and is 1/4 inch thick. It features a durable MDF core that helps provide good bounce.
Find more Viper Portable Ping Pong Table Top information and reviews here.
9. Ping Pong Instant Play Table Tennis TablePrice: $150.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Generous playing surface at 84 inches long and 47 inches wide
- Larger playing surface, but the expandable base ccollapses in seconds for compact storage
- It comes with an easy-to-attach net and there is limited assembly
- The legs aren't the most sturdy
- The playing surface is rather thin (less than a 1/2 inch thick)
- Some users felt the frame wasn't durable
The Ping Pong Instant Table Tennis Table has an expandable frame that collapses in seconds for easy storing. The frame holds a generously-sized table at 84 inches long by 42 inches wide and a regulation 30 inches high off the ground.
The playing surface is roughly 1/2 inch thick and comes with an easy-to-attach net. The tabletop can fold in half which makes it conducive to storing under a bed or in a closet.
Lightweight at under 80 pounds, you can use the table for more than just ping pong, including when entertaining guests.
Find more Ping Pong Instant Play Table Tennis Table information and reviews here.
What's the Difference in Size Between Portable Ping Pong Tables & Regulation Models?
Regulation size ping pong tables measure roughly 9 feet (108 inches) long by 5 feet (60 inches) by 2 1/2 feet (30 inches) high off the ground.
Portable ping pong tables are much more compact and lighter. Most on this list measure approximately 6 to 7 feet long (72 to 84 inches) long and 3 feet (36 inches or a bit more) wide. Most tables, regardless of its length and width measurements, have a height off the ground of about 30 inches.
Also, the portables tend to have the ability to fold up for compact storage.
I Noticed Many of the Playing Surfaces are Made of MDF. What is MDF?
MDF stands for medium-density fiberboard. It's a man-made engineered wood composite that is very smooth, which is what's needed for ping pong tables. It's also less prone to splintering.
The thicker the MDF surface, the better bounce you'll get as well as faster play. You'll find thicker playing surfaces on regulation-size tables.
As for portable ping pong tables, the playing surface is usually thinner as the object of compact tables is to take up less space and be more affordable. Most of the tables on the above list have 1/2-inch thick surfaces, which is perfectly acceptable for casual play.
Try not to get the surface wet with thinner tops as it could lead to quick warping and bubbling, which would certainly put a damper on your table tennis fun.
