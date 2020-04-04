President Trump Gives Update on NFL Return Amid Coronavirus

In a world that has recently been given bad news day after day, President Donald Trump sees the light at the end of the tunnel it appears. And on Saturday, he offered some potentially very good sports news.

The NFL season is projected to start on time in September according to Trump, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Adam Schefter first reported Saturday afternoon.

President Trump held a conference call with major sports commissioners where he announced the expectation.

According to a White House pool report, the conference call included 12 major sports commissioners and top executives, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA, WWE Wrestling, the PGA Tour, UFC, IndyCar, LPGA, and Breeders Cup.

No Fans in the Stands?

There has been a lot of worry as to whether or not fans will be filling the stands this upcoming NFL season.

President Trump touched on fans being allowed in the stadiums and arenas, having high hopes that they’ll be in attendance. But the timeline of flattening the coronavirus curve by August and September is still unclear, according to medical experts.

He also gave an enlightening idea to the commissioners on having leagues work together and lobby for tax credits from entertainment expenses. Leagues would have the ability to deduct concessions and tickets from taxes which in return could give fans an affordable opportunity to attend games during the economy’s downfall.

One commissioner, NBA commissioner Adam Silver voiced to be the leader in helping get everyone back on their feet. He told those listening in on the call that the NBA was the first to shut down and that they want to lead the way in gearing the economy back up once they get the “go-ahead” from the CDC.

NFL Draft Still On

It appears the coronavirus pandemic will not stop the NFL from carrying on with its popular offseason event. Except things aren’t as usual as they normally are.

The 2020 NFL Draft will still take place on Thursday, April 23 through Saturday, through April 25.

The difference this year is that there won’t be parties in Vegas or a green screen on a giant stage. There also won’t be a public audience hootin’ and hollerin’ after each pick is announced and there won’t be any handshakes or in-person welcomings.

But the show must go on. Atlanta Falcons’ president Rich McKay details what to expect from the NFL draft this year.

“Is it the same as in the past years? No. It’s different. But we’ll be ready to go and I think one thing you need to know about the NFL is we’ll make it a spectacle. It may be a virtual spectacle but it’ll be a spectacle. We’ll make it entertaining. You’ll see the prospects. You’ll see them in their homes. You’ll have plenty of interviews. It will be very engaging and entertaining. And in a world right now where we really want content, we really need content to keep our minds where they should be which is off of some of the 24/7 news cycle. The draft will be a walk of relief. This year, it is truly the ultimate, made for TV event.”

READ NEXT: Rich McKay Gives Reassurance on NFL Draft and Falcons’ New Uniforms