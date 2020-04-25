New Raiders Cornerback Puts NFL on Notice After Falling in Draft

While the Las Vegas Raiders have largely focused on adding offensive playmakers in the 2020 NFL Draft, but has also added some talented defensive backs. In the fourth round, the team made a very interesting selection by taking Amik Robertson out of Lousiana Tech. Robertson is very small at only 5’8, but he doesn’t play that small.

Instincts and physicality. With the 139th pick, we have selected CB Amik Robertson from @LATechFB. pic.twitter.com/82b4PJfn0h — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020

“He plays much bigger than he is, crowding receivers and getting his man on the ground as a tackler. … His foot quickness, diagnose skills and nose for the football make him a prime candidate for nickel work,” draft analyst Dane Brugler in his analysis of Robertson.

Brugler had Robertson going in the third round, so the Raiders snagging him in the fourth could be a serious steal. Las Vegas was linked to the cornerback shortly before the draft when it was reported that they had met with him. He must’ve impressed them as the team decided to pick him up. Considering how well the Raiders did in the fourth round last season, Robertson could be in for a productive rookie year.

Robertson Puts NFL on Notice

There’s an argument to be made that Robertson is the best nickel corner in the entire draft and some pundits are really excited about his potential. For whatever reason, he fell all the way to the fourth round. Regardless of where he was selected, Robertson made it clear that he’s ready to hit the field.

@Raiders this was no mistake. I got a point to prove. 🕰 — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) April 25, 2020

It doesn’t sound like Robertson believes he should’ve fallen as far as he did. He’d have a point as Pro Football Focus gave him glowing numbers for his 2019 season.

Amik Robertson in 2019: 🏈91.2 coverage grade

🏈17 passes defensed

🏈5 INTs

🏈54.3 passer rating when targeted The newest member of #RaiderNation is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/FQWx71HEUf — PFF Las Vegas Raiders (@PFF_Raiders) April 25, 2020

The Raiders already have a nickel corner in LaMarcus Joyner, but Robertson will be gunning for his job from day one. Joyner didn’t play very well as a slot corner last season and could easily lose his job if the rookie outperforms him. Robertson doubled down and made it clear that he’s coming into the NFL with a chip on his shoulder.

Nomore hiding , no more doubts. Us Vs Them . I Got A Point to Prove! https://t.co/0F2Svc1VYQ — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) April 25, 2020

Raiders Praised for Selection

Las Vegas took a bit of beating for their first-round picks, but have started to get praise for what they’ve done later in the draft. People are very happy about the Robertson pick. Emory Hunt believes the Raiders just got the best slot corner in the draft.

#Raiders get my #1 Slot Corner in Amik Robertson:

– Insane instincts and ball skills.

– Does a great job of maximizing every opportunity when the ball comes his way; doesn’t miss turnover chances.

– A certified DOG — Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) April 25, 2020

Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus pointed out that Robertson is very aggressive as a cornerback.

The two new Raiders cornerbacks, Damon Arnette and Amik Robertson, are both absolute dogs — both players are really aggressive cornerbacks. pic.twitter.com/nuBCNrBhO2 — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) April 25, 2020

Lastly, Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs welcomed the cornerback to the team.

Welcome to the family — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) April 25, 2020

Las Vegas went into the draft with a pretty big need at cornerback. They’ve added Damon Arnette and Robertson. While neither of those guys were considered among the most talented players at the position, both men are aggressive pass defenders who could step in on day one and make an impact. Landing Robertson could end up being one of the steals of the draft for the Raiders.

Some have even compared Robertson to Tyrann Mathieu. Here are some highlights that show his excellent ball skills:

