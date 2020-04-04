Former Raiders Starting Linebacker Signs With CFL Team

Over the last several years, the Raiders have started a large number of different linebackers. From aging veterans to low draft picks to undrafted free agents, the team kept trying to put a bandaid on an issue that needed surgery. Cory James was one of the players who got a chance to help fix the position and started 14 games in his first two seasons. That’s not bad for a sixth-round pick.

After being out of the NFL for the last two seasons, James is now making the move to the Canadian Football League. Per 3DownNation, the linebacker is signing with the Calgary Stampeders.

James only lasted two seasons in the NFL. That was mainly due to the fact that he had a serious knee issue. He’s only 26 years old and was a part-time starter for the Raiders when they went 12-4 in 2016. If he can go to the CFL and show that he’s healthy again, he could make his way back to the NFL at some point.

Have the Raiders Fixed the LB Issue?

The Raiders have been a revolving door at linebacker for many years now and the defense has suffered for it. They’ve tried bringing in older veterans like Derrick Johnson, Navorro Bowman and Vontaze Burfict on the cheap, but none of them lasted long. They’ve also tried making it work with low draft picks and undrafted free agents like Nicholas Morrow, Marquel Lee and Cory James. The team has refused to invest heavily in the position and the linebacker corps has consistently been a weak link for the Raiders.

However, that finally changed this offseason as the team spent big on some very exciting linebackers. Cory Littleton is one of the most versatile linebackers in the NFL and has a Pro Bowl pedigree. The Raiders locked him for three years and didn’t have to overspend. They also signed Nick Kwiatkowski, who isn’t a household name yet, but showed a ton of potential in a limited role for the Chicago Bears. He’s expected to be in the middle while Littleton is on the outside. Adding those two players should immediately turn the team’s biggest weakness into one of its biggest strengths.

Will Raiders Still Draft LB in First Round?

While the Raiders have invested heavily to fix the linebacker position in free agency, there’s still a draft on the horizon. Most teams will usually have three or four linebackers on the field at a given time, so it’s easy to think the Raiders might want to add another. However, the team plays a lot of sets with only two linebackers on the field. Kwiatkowski and Littleton will be three-down linebackers for Las Vegas and adding a third one to the mix is unnecessary.

The Raiders don’t need to add another linebacker in the draft as they’ve already got their two main guys. Plus, they have much bigger needs at wide receiver and in the defensive backfield. The team could address the position later in the draft for depth purposes, but the starters are already on the roster.

