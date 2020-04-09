Buccaneers’ Devin White Calls out Raiders Over Jersey Shade

Both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons have unveiled their new uniforms for 2020 and the results have been mixed. While Tampa Bay’s new uniforms got decent reviews, but the Falcons got trashed pretty hard. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the few teams that will never make significant changes to their uniform and there’s a good reason for it. The Raiders decided to poke a little fun at the teams that have changed their uniforms this offseason.

Uniform Update: Still the best in sports. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/K11RvN13Yi — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 8, 2020

It was a pretty innocent post by the team’s social media, but it drew the ire of one Buccaneers player. In a now-deleted tweet, linebacker Devin White went after the Raiders and put them on notice:

That’s cute ! We have a date coming up with y’all soon! 🤷🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️ #ShouldveTakenMeAt4 L🤠L

Arians was on his line real quick, he deleted the tweet pic.twitter.com/1wjo1TJlpL — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) April 8, 2020

The Raiders are slated to play the Buccaneers in Las Vegas at some point in 2020. After missing the playoffs in each of the last 12 seasons, Tampa has new-found confidence thanks to the addition of Tom Brady. It will be very interesting to see how White plays when the two teams meet.

Clelin Ferrell Had Higher Grade Than White in 2019, per PFF

Another thing that White called out the Raiders for was passing on him in the first round of the 2019 draft. The team had a big linebacker need but decided to take a pass rusher in Clelin Ferrell with the fourth overall pick. White ended up getting selected by Tampa Bay with the next pick.

Some people are very high on White and not so high on Ferrell. However, according to Pro Football Focus, Ferrell was the better player in 2019. They gave him a grade of 62.2 for the year:

Ferrell came on strong in the run game down the stretch with run-defense grades of 65.0-plus in each of his last six outings. As a pass-rusher, though, Ferrell didn’t have a single game with more than three pressures or a 70.0-plus grade.

62.2 isn’t exactly great for the fourth pick in the draft, but it was better than White’s 50.6:

Too often this season, White looked like the player we saw his sophomore season at LSU. Consistently a tick slow to read things, White struggled to a 46.9 run-defense grade and 55.2 coverage grade. The good news is we still saw flashes of his talent. And the more comfortable he gets in the defense, the more likely that skillset takes over.

White isn’t a bad player and has a huge ceiling, but the Raiders probably aren’t regretting their decision to draft Ferrell over him too much.

Raiders Better off With Ferrell in Long Run

Obviously, hindsight is 20/20 and the Raiders could’ve used significant help at linebacker last season, but considering they added Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski this offseason, they are set at linebacker for the next few years. Littleton is among the best linebackers in the NFL while Kwiatkoski is an up and comer. They wouldn’t have much of a need for White now.

However, they would have a huge need at defensive end if Ferrell wasn’t around. Yes, he was mostly disappointing in his rookie season, but he’s still got a lot of room to grow. He put up strong sack number at Clemson and showed flashes in 2019. Ferrell should excel in run defense and if he can start getting more sacks, the Raiders won’t have anything to complain about.

