Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium Shows off Amazing Nighttime Lighting [LOOK]

Construction has been chugging along on the Las Vegas Raiders‘ Allegiant Stadium and the exterior has come a long way over the last several months. The logo for the stadium has already been installed and the installation of the roof is currently underway. Being so close to the Las Vegas Strip, the stadium needs to stick out and architects behind the construction have figured out how to make that happen.

Joe Bartels of KNTV captured some footage of the nighttime lighting setup the stadium is using and it definitely stands out.

There’s no doubt Allegiant Stadium is going to get a lot of attention on busy nights. Considering where the Raiders have played for the last several decades, the team is about to be in uncharted waters with this state-of-the-art stadium.

Second Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

The construction of Allegiant Stadium is supposed to be completed by July 31st, but they hit a potential snag when a worker tested positive for COVID-19 back in March. However, it was revealed that they took the necessary precautions when the worker got ill and they were able to continue working and have been utilizing social distancing practices.

Weeks have passed since then, but it appears a second worker has tested positive for the disease, per Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Despite the second case of a worker testing positive, there doesn’t appear to be any plans to shut down construction yet.

“The area where the worker had been assigned, and the surrounding vicinity, was immediately shut down and sanitized. Work continues in other areas of the project that remain unaffected,” Mortenson-McCarthy said in a press release, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The construction is on a strict deadline and considering preseason games are usually played in early August, any delay could cause the Raiders to have to look for a new home to play in until construction is finished. Oakland is no longer an option as the team officially cut ties with the city last month. As of now, there hasn’t been any announced delay and the stadium appears to be coming together nicely. It seems they’ll have to play this whole situation by ear as these are unprecedented times.

Raiders Are Delaying Season Ticket Dues

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, many people have lost their jobs or taken a significant hit to their income. Because of this, the Raiders have decided to delay charging final payments for season ticket holders until July 3rd.

“It made more sense to have one date at a later point than delaying it multiple times on a month-to-month basis,” Raiders President Marc Badain told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The team had already delayed the payments once but decided it would be best for fans to just set it for a later date.

“We wanted to assist the fans as best as we could under the circumstances, and this was the most responsive to their feedback,” Badain said.

