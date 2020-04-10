Raiders’ Tyrell Williams Teases Potential Big Change

Heading into last season, Tyrell Williams was supposed to be an exciting addition at wide receiver for the Raiders. He got off to a relatively hot start, but hurt his foot early on and struggled to stay consistent. Williams is better suited to be a number two option and should look a lot better in year two with the Raiders as long as he’s healthy.

Thanks to the lackluster year, it appears the wide receiver might be looking for a fresh start. He suggested on Twitter that he’s interested in changing his number. He’s been wearing number 16 since his rookie season with the Chargers.

Stay with #16 or make a switch? — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) April 10, 2020

Quarterback Derek Carr questioned the idea and Williams suggested he’s looking for a change.

Lol might need a change up bro — Tyrell Williams (@TyrellWilliams_) April 10, 2020

Williams didn’t give any insight on what number he was thinking of changing to. When he was in college, he rocked number 18. However, Keelan Doss already has that number. Every Raiders wide receiver outside of Marcell Ateman currently has a number that’s in the teens. Williams could want to switch it up and go into the 80s. Maybe he could bring back 81 – Tim Brown’s old number.

In the end, it seems doubtful he’ll actually change it because he’s already had it for five seasons.

Derek Carr Suggests He Might Follow Williams’ Lead

Derek Carr was a little surprised by Williams’ suggested, but then he made it seem like he might also make a change.

Haha shoot me too then 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/hLnD3IWJ1D — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 10, 2020

Carr is almost certainly joking. Thousands of Raiders fans already have his jersey with the number four on it. Also, he has a clothing brand called “DC4” and the number four is incorporated into the logo. There’s no way Carr is changing his number anytime soon.

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Can Tyrell Williams Bounce Back in 2020?

Outside of the first game of the season, Williams never looked like he was ready to be a number one wide receiver. He only accumulated over 100 yards in one out of 14 games played. He did score a touchdown in each of the first five games he played but only ended up with six on the season. His numbers were nearly identical in 2018 with the Chargers.

His best year came in 2016 when he put up over 1,000 receiving yards and scored seven times. It remains to be seen what exactly the team should expect from Williams. He showed that he has WR1 potential in 2016, but hasn’t been overly impressive in the last three seasons. The best-case scenario is that he becomes a consistent number two option behind a strong number one.

The Raiders are hoping to find a top wide receiver in the draft this year. Either Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs would be good options next to Williams and adding one of them would only help him. If he doesn’t have to be the one who defenses are focusing on, he can definitely put up some strong numbers. Williams is big and fast and the Raiders clearly believe in him. If he disappoints again, he could be on his way out.

READ NEXT: Derek Carr Makes Bold Claim About Raiders, Sends Message to Critics

