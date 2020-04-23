Rob Gronkowski Explains Why He Didn’t Want to Play For Patriots Anymore

When Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement, the easiest thing to do would have been to return to play for the only NFL franchise he’s ever been a part of during his career.

However, Gronkowski chose to reunite with Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over coming back to the New England Patriots. Gronk was honest in explaining his decision to return to football and to choose the Bucs over his old team.

Tom Brady Was the Deciding Factor

According to Gronk, Brady leaving the Patriots for the Bucs was the primary factor in his decision to push New England to trade him to Tampa Bay. However, had the Patriots re-signed Brady in the offseason, there is a good chance Gronk would have returned to play this season with the Patriots.

I’m sure that’s all Patriots fans want to hear. Gronk talked about the possibility of his return to New England if Brady had been re-signed.

It would definitely have been an opportunity I would have looked at for sure. Playing for Tom is special. He’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. To build a connection with a quarterback, too, is something special.

Gronkowski also talked about the connection between him and Brady on the field, and it seems obvious the two men are close as friends too.

We have great chemistry out there and every time we get together, it’s just like the old days,” Gronkowski said. “It doesn’t matter if we take a month off or six months apart. We just go out there and we’re throwing the ball just like it’s a normal practice no matter what. It just happened to be the right opportunity, I feel like, down in Tampa. Yes, Tom is like the appetizer of the whole meal. He got me hooked when he went down to Tampa. I saw what was down there, just the opportunity to go down there and play with that type of offense.

Patriots Are Tough Team to Play For, Per Gronkowski

Doing things the Patriot way isn’t easy, and it sounds as if the responsibility of fitting into the team’s distinct culture might have played a role in Gronk’s decision too.

Gronk said:

[Belichick] says it all the time, man – he always says it that it’s not an easy place to play,” he said. “I’m not going to sit here and say it’s the easiest organization to play for. I’ve also never played for another organization. I haven’t even been down to Tampa yet, so I’m not even sure what to expect. But I know that the New England Patriots, hands down, it’s not the easiest place to play.

Gronk is Grateful to Belichick, and for His Time in New England

Gronk wasn’t insulting to the Patriots organization or now-former head coach Bill Belichick. In fact, he was the opposite.

Gronk had this to say about Belichick:

I’m very thankful for the nine years I had with the New England Patriots,” Gronkowski said. “Hands down, I learned so much under that organization. I’ve learned so much football from the best coach, hands down. That will not change, the best coach in all of football, coach Belichick. I’ve learned more football than I ever have in my whole entire life under coach Belichick and just learning so much under just the organization of Mr. Kraft, too. There are two guys I looked up to and will always look up to. They’re the ones who drafted me and gave me my first opportunities ever in the NFL, and I’m very thankful for those opportunities.

In a perfect world, Brady, Gronkowski, Belichick, the Bucs, and Patriots would all go on to have their share of successes. However, something tells me this will ignite a bitter rival between the fanbases of the franchises, and some level of animosity between the men involved.

One group will come out better for it, and that will become the bottom line in this story.

