Rob Gronkowski Salary: How Much Will Tight End Make From Bucs in 2020?

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots agreed to a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that sent previously retired Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to a reunion with Tom Brady in an exchange for a fourth-round selection.

Here are some of the core details surrounding this major trade.

How Much Will Gronk Make From the Bucs in 2020?

Per Greg Auman of The Athletic, Gronkowski’s agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed his client will play out his current contract, which will pay him $10 million.

Rob Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirms that the 30-year-old tight end has agreed to play for the Bucs in 2020 and will honor his current contract. He's due to make $10 million in 2020 after coming out of retirement. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 21, 2020

Who Won the Gronkowski Trade?

The trade doesn’t change the number of picks the Patriots have heading into the 2020 NFL Draft that begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday. The Patriots did effectively turn a late-round selection into a mid-round pick by moving a player who had no intention of playing for them.

Once you get past the name recognition, at the core, this is a great trade for the Patriots.

