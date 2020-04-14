Russell Wilson & Pete Carroll React to Former Seahawks QB’s Death

Former starting Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson tragically passed away in a car accident on Easter, and his former teammates are in mourning over the loss of the Seattle fan favorite. Jackson preceded Russell Wilson as one of Pete Carroll’s first quarterbacks when he took over as Seahawks coach.

Jackson later became the Seahawks backup quarterback after Seattle took a chance on Wilson in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. Wilson took to Twitter to express his sadness over the death of a person that he spent many years studying with in the Seahawks quarterback room.

“TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔,” Wilson noted on Twitter.

Wilson posted a lengthier message about Jackson later in the day and included a photo of himself, Jackson and BJ Daniels wearing their Super Bowl rings. Jackson was part of the Seahawks’ lone Super Bowl victory in 2014.

“TJack…Thanks for always helping me since Day 1 in the QB Room. You were a great teammate to so many. These Super Bowl Rings are forever but Your IMPACT will Forever Outshine,” Wilson explained in a subsequent tweet.

Carroll also posted a heartfelt message about Jackson on social media. The Seahawks head coach described himself as “heartbroken” over the news of Jackson’s passing.

“Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson,” Carroll tweeted.

Jackson Was Just 36 Years Old at the Time of His Passing

Several of Jackson’s former teammates also shared their condolences after learning about his death. Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was one of Jackson’s teammates while the two were with the Seahawks and admitted he was “shook’ about his passing.

“Man this one got me shook. That was my dog! Prayers to his family!” Tate explained on Twitter.

Daniels, another former Seahawks backup quarterback, described Jackson as a mentor and even shared that he invited him to his family’s home during the holidays when the two were teammates.

“Tarvaris Jackson was my mentor! He played the game with dignity and taught me how to use my MIND Brain to manipulate the defense. When my family couldn’t make it to Seattle for holidays, it was TJACK who invited me to his house to celebrate with his family!” Daniels said on Twitter.

Richard Sherman described Jackson as a “caring and thoughtful teammate.”

“He was [an] outstandingly caring and thoughtful man and teammate,” Sherman explained to ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

Jackson Died in a Car Accident Near Montgomery, Alabama

Jackson died in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a tree and his car was overturned. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin described what is known about the crash.

“Tarvaris Jackson was back near his native Montgomery, AL on Sunday when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash at 8:50 p.m. Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jackson was killed when the 2012 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree then overturned,” Cronin tweeted.

Carroll described Jackson as a “great competitor” after trading the quarterback to the Bills in 2012. Jackson would rejoin the Seahawks just a year later as Wilson’s backup.

“Tarvaris, all that we’ve ever seen from him is that he’s a great competitor and a perfect guy to have on your team,” Carroll said, per The News Tribune. “Because of our situation and the guys that we have, he deserves the chance to be playing. … He did a great job for us and provided everything you’d ever want to see out of a competitor on your team. We think the world of him.”

