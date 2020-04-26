New Seahawks RB Is Related to Dalvin Cook & Survived Gunshot to Face

One of the themes of the Seattle Seahawks draft this year was selecting players that have overcome adversity. The Seahawks’ newest running back may be the rookie who has overcome the most in his life.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Seahawks signed Florida International running back Anthony Jones as an undrafted free agent. Jones survived a gunshot wound to the head and also happens to be related to Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook.

“FIU RB Anthony Jones, who has recovered from being shot in the face last year and is a relative of Vikings’ RB Dalvin Cook, will be signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

Jones rushed for 867 yards and nine touchdowns last season at FIU. He also added 10 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones Surviving a Gunshot Wound to the Face Has Been Decribed as a “Miracle”

NFL.com reported that Jones survived a gunshot wound to the face after a car rolled past his group of friends and fired 15 rounds at them on September 6, 2018. FIU Associate Athletic Director for Sports Medicine Kevin O’Neill believes that Jones surviving the tragedy is nothing short of a miracle.

“That this bullet entered where it did, traveled to where it exited, and did not hit a vessel, a nerve or disrupt the eye, or hit an artery that would cause him to bleed out and die … it is almost inconceivable that it missed everything that it missed,” O’Neill told NFL.com. “It traveled up through the neck, which is just loaded with nerves and blood vessels, into the side of his esophagus, up through the soft palate in the top of the mouth and out below the eye. This was absolutely a miracle.”

Jones is technically Cook’s uncle, but the Vikings star feels like he is more like a brother. Cook reflected on their relationship in 2018 as Jones recovered from the shooting.

“I stayed with my grandmother all my life, which is his mother,” Cook noted, per 247 Sports. “It’s just been me and him all our life. That’s all we know.”

The Seahawks Are Looking for Depth at Running Back

Anthony Jones Highlights: Miami vs. Florida International (2019)

Jones faces an uphill battle to make the final roster given he was signed as an undrafted free agent, but the Seahawks are looking to solidify depth at running back. Both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are recovering from season-ending injuries.

The Seahawks have yet to sign another rusher in free agency choosing to address the position late in the draft. Seattle drafted Miami running back DeeJay Dallas in the fourth round and both players will be competing for a roster spot when training camp opens.