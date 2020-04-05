Seahawks Linked to Former Patriots Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks currently have one quarterback on the roster: Russell Wilson. If you are going to have just one signal-caller, Wilson is a good player to go with, but the Seahawks must be prepared in case the quarterback is forced to miss time for any reason. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta pondered if Cody Kessler could be a fit for the Seahawks after his release from the Patriots.

“Another backup QB candidate available. Kessler committed to USC just a little while after Carroll left to take Seahawks job,” Condotta noted on Twitter.

Kessler may not have technically played for Pete Carroll at USC, but it was the Seahawks coach that initially recruited the quarterback to play for the Trojans. During a 2015 interview with the Daily News, Kessler admitted to having a great “connection” with Carroll and USC.

“He came down to my school and began recruiting me,” Kessler told the Daily News. “I went down to their camp as a sophomore. And I threw for Pete and (quarterbacks coach Jeremy) Bates and I had a really good connection to them.”

Kessler Has Spent Time With the Patriots, Jaguars, Eagles & Browns

After having a standout career at USC, Kessler has bounced around the NFL with stints with the Patriots, Jaguars, Eagles and Browns. Kessler was on the Patriots roster last season but has not played in an NFL game since he appeared in five matchups for the Jaguars in 2018. The quarterback passed for 709 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 64.9 percent of his passes.

Kessler was selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the No. 93 overall pick. The Patriots signed Kessler in the middle of last season but opted to release the quarterback, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was complimentary of Kessler after the initial signing.

“Cody’s done a nice job for us,” Belichick said in October 2019, per NBC Sports Boston. “He’s really smart. He’s come in here. He’s learned — I mean, he’s out there calling plays, signaling receivers, making adjustments like he’s been here longer than two weeks or whatever it is. So, he’s picked things up very quickly. He has a good rapport with all of the players. He’s willing to do whatever we ask him to do. He works extremely hard.”

The Seahawks Have Had a Revolving Door at Backup Quarterback

Wilson has been fortunate to have good health throughout his NFL career, and the Seahawks have cycled through backup options on a nearly annual basis. Seattle has gone through numerous quarterbacks behind Wilson with Geno Smith being the most recent player backing Seattle’s franchise player. Smith remains a free agent, and it will be interesting to see if the Seahawks once again go with a new backup quarterback heading into next season. The majority of Seahawks’ backups have lasted just one season in Seattle.

There are still major quarterbacks on the market including Cam Newton and Jameis Winston. Whoever lands with the Seahawks would not be competing with Wilson for the job, but a short stint in Seattle could help players rebuild their stock for the future. It will be worth watching whether the Seahawks sign a career backup like Kessler, or make a splashier move to sign a former starter.

