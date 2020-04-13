Seahawks Make Cornerback Signing

The Seattle Seahawks continue taking care of their own this offseason as the team re-signed Neiko Thorpe, per The Seattle Times. Sport Illustrated’s Corbin Smith described Thorpe as a “special teams cog.”

“Bringing back a key special teams cog and popular locker room presence, the #Seahawks are re-signing the Thorpedo for a fifth season,” Smith noted on Twitter.

Thorpe gives the Seahawks depth in the secondary but his key contribution is on special teams. The corner has played the last four seasons in Seattle and appeared in seven games in 2019 prior to a season-ending injury.

Thorpe Has Been a Special Teams Captain the Last 2 Seasons

Thorpe may seem like an insignificant signing but the corner has been the Seahawks’ special teams captain the last two seasons, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. Thorpe sustained a core muscle injury that put him on the injured reserve list ending his season earlier than expected. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll described Thorpe as the “spirit of the special teams” last season.

“Neiko Thorpe has just been the spirit of the special teams for a number of years now, and it’s great that the guys recognize him again,” Carroll noted, per The Seattle Times. “He’s got a great presence in our room and with our guys.”

The Seahawks Previously Traded for Top-Rated Corner Quinton Dunbar

Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks made a major move to improve their secondary by acquiring top corner Quinton Dunbar from the Redskins. Dunbar is expected to be the Seahawks starting cornerback on the opposite side of the field as Shaquil Griffin who is coming off a Pro Bowl season. The newest Seahawks corner admitted he “wanted to go to Seattle.”

“Before the trade was (finished) I had opportunities with a couple of teams but I wanted to go to Seattle,” Dunbar said, per ESPN 710 Seattle. “At the end of the day, I feel like it’s a perfect situation for me to go play for a team that competes for championships every year. I’m just looking forward to that and everything will take care of itself. I just wanted a new beginning, and I’m just going to go out there help Seattle whichever way I can.”

Clowney Remains Unsigned As Free Agency Passes the 1-Month Mark

The Seahawks have re-signed several key players including Jarran Reed, but Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. The longer Clowney’s free agency continues it makes it more difficult to imagine the pass rusher returning to the Seahawks.

The Browns and Titans are two teams consistently mentioned as the Seahawks’ competitors for Clowney. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that Seattle’s chances of re-signing Clowney are “slim to none.”

“I don’t know if he’s going to be back in Seattle,” Garafolo told KJR. “The chances are slim to none…Seahawks [are] potentially moving on to plan B, C & D. The Seahawks aren’t actively chasing Clowney right now. But who knows, never say never.”

As the Seahawks wait, they continue to make smaller moves like re-signing Thorpe to strengthen the depth of the team’s roster.

READ NEXT: Former Seahawks Starting QB Dies in Car Accident