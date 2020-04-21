Seahawks Sign Pass Rusher & Cornerback

The Seattle Seahawks claimed cornerback Linden Stephens off waivers after he was released by the Dolphins, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Defensive end Branden Jackson also announced that he re-signed with the Seahawks. Jackson was a key part of the Seahawks defense last season playing in 15 games and starting three of those contests.

The defensive end notched 20 tackles and two sacks in 2019. After starting his career with the Raiders, Jackson has played the last three seasons in Seattle.

Pro Football Talk reported that the Dolphins signed Stephens off the Seahawks’ practice squad in December and the cornerback played in three games for Miami. The Seahawks secondary has been a signature part of Seattle’s defense under Pete Carroll, but the unit struggled in 2019.

Stephens adds to the depth the Seahawks now have at the position after trading for star cornerback Quinton Dunbar earlier this offseason. Dunbar and Shaquill Grffin are both entering the final years of their deals, and it would not be a surprise if the Seahawks also selected a cornerback in this week’s draft.

Clowney Is Still Waiting to Make a Decision in Free Agency

We are days before the NFL draft begins, and Jadeveon Clowney remains on the free-agent market. The Seahawks had hoped to have the situation resolved by now and risk not even landing a compensatory pick if the defensive end does not make a decision soon.

According to the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, the Seahawks will not get a compensatory pick if Clowney signs with another team after Monday, April 27. Condotta detailed why this would have impacted the Seahawks’ decision to give up a draft pick for Clowney when they acquired him as the team was likely planning on at least landing a compensatory pick if they were unable to reach an agreement with the pass rusher.