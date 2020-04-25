Seahawks Trade Up to Draft SEC Stud Pass Rusher

The Seattle Seahawks are used to trading down, but this time general manager John Schneider made a deal to move up in the second round of the NFL draft to help solidify their pass rush. The Seahawks traded their No. 59 and No. 101st picks to the Jets for No. 48 to allow them to select Tennessee defensive end Darrell Taylor.

The Vols pass rusher finished last season with 8.5 sacks, an area of a great need for the Seahawks. The move leaves the Seahawks with just four picks left in the draft, but Pete Carroll noted prior to things kicking off that the team would be active in making deals.

Taylor is coming off his second straight season of notching eight or more sacks. The Tennessee defensive end finished last season with 46 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.



The Seahawks Addressed Their Defense With 1st 2 Draft Picks

The Seahawks focused on their offensive line in free agency, but it has been the defense that Seattle has focused on early in the draft. Seattle selected Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round then traded up in the second round to land a pass rusher. Carroll knew prior to the draft that the Seahawks would be active.

“Probably the most intricate part of this [virtual draft] other than the analytics that have compiled to this point is the potential to move in the draft,” Carroll explained on the Flying Coach podcast. “We have been very, very active over the years and have always been looking for an opportunity. We consider it another chance to compete, and so we will consider [trades] with every pick that we are making in some way or another.”

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller Called Taylor One of the Biggest Risers in the Draft

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller named Taylor his Riser of the Week just two weeks before the draft. Miller described Taylor as the most exciting pass rusher in the draft not named Chase Young.

If you want first-step quickness at the edge-rusher position and can’t get a first-rounder like Chase Young, Darrell Taylor is a worthy developmental player in Round 3. When evaluating pass-rushers, it’s easy to get caught up looking at stats or body type, but more often than not, the best determining factor of success is quickness and speed off the edge. Taylor has plenty of that. He was inconsistent during his Tennessee career and needs to be coached up, but his raw traits are as exciting as any rusher in this class not named Chase Young.

Here’s a look at the Seahawks new stud pass rusher.

Darrell Taylor || Tennessee Vols Utility || 2019 HighlightsDarrell Taylor Senior season highlights. 52 Total Tackles, 10 Tackles for Loss, 8.5 Sacks, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery. Listed as a Linebacker, Taylor can also play Defensive End. We do not own the copyrights to this footage, it belongs to ESPN, the SEC, and their affiliates. All things shown in the video also do not have any intention of copying, stealing, or any sort of things like that. Beats Savage Artist: Enyer Gonzalez SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvia… Follow The Breakshot on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebreakshot Like The Breakshot on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pg/thebreaks… Follow The Breakshot on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebreakshot/ 2020-04-18T21:19:54.000Z

The Seahawks Still Have the No. 64 Pick

The Seahawks still have the No. 64 picks in the second round. The strength of the 2020 NFL Draft has often been identified as the offensive skill positions, but the Seahawks have bolstered their defense with their first two picks. It will interesting to see if the Seahawks consider taking a wide receiver of running back with their final second-round selection.