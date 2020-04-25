Seahawks Sign Star Washington State QB Who Threw for 5,000 Yards

The Seattle Seahawks now have two quarterbacks on the roster as the team reached an agreement with undrafted Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Seahawks entered the NFL draft with just Russell Wilson on the roster as backup Geno Smith is a free agent.

Gordon is coming off a stellar season with Washington State where he threw for more than 5,000 yards in Mike Leach’s air-raid offense. Gordon threw for 5,579 yards, 48 touchdowns and 16 interceptions while completing 71.6 percent of his passes.



Before Becoming the Starting QB, Anthony Gordon Was Gardner Minshew’s Backup

Before Becoming the Starting QB, Anthony Gordon Was Gardner Minshew's Backup

The QB you SHOULD be Talking About 🔥 Anthony Gordon WSU Highlights

The Cougs quarterback was previously the backup to current Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler noted that the quarterback “slings the ball to all levels of the field.”

A rhythm passer, Gordon slings the ball to all levels of the field and plays extremely loose, not allowing a mistake to faze him. He competes with the courage that ignites the team but must better balance the fine line between aggressive throws and forced throws. Overall, Gordon needs to be more consistent with his decision-making and prove that he can be productive outside of Leach’s system, but he has a twitchy release with the ball placement and self-confidence worth drafting and developing.

Gordon Set Pac-12 Records for Yards and Touchdowns

Gordon Set Pac-12 Records for Yards and Touchdowns

5,500+ Yards & 48 TDs 👀 || Washington State QB Anthony Gordon 2019 Highlights ᴴᴰ

As his stats show, Gordon does not lack confidence as the former Washington State quarterback set Pac-12 records last season for yards (5,579) and touchdowns (48), per The Seattle Times. Quarterback coach Will Hewlett worked with Gordon throughout the unique predraft process and believes Gordon’s “body of work” is one of his biggest strengths.

“I felt like his body of work was very good, and so he’s one of the guys I think that not having a pro day really wasn’t going to be a negative for him,” Hewlett told The Seattle Times. “Some guys needed a pro day; I think everyone got to see what he was capable of. And good evaluators will really rely on the game film anyway, so I think he’s in a good spot.”

It remains to be seen whether the Seahawks will sign an additional quarterback, but it seems likely. Gordon and other undrafted rookies do face a challenge in making the roster without the typical onfield mini-camp that follows the draft. If Gordon’s production in college is any indication, he stands a good chance of winning the backup quarterback position behind Wilson.

The Seahawks Have Had a Revolving Door at Backup Quarterback

Anthony Gordon Full Highlights 2019.09.21 vs UCLA – 9 TDs, RECORD BREAKING PERFORMANCE!

The Seahawks have rarely had the same backup quarterback in back-to-back seasons. Instead, the Seahawks have brought in new signal-callers each season with Smith taking backup duty for 2019. The Seahawks have been fortunate that Wilson has maintained almost impeccable health during his NFL career.

It is still wise to have a strong backup option just in case Wilson was forced to miss any time. Gordon has the potential to be groomed into a more permanent backup than we have seen in Seattle in years past. At the very least, Gordon will add some excitement to the preseason assuming the NFL season is able to start on time.