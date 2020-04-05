Should Bears Pursue Former 49ers Starter for O-Line Depth?

The San Francisco 49ers officially released veteran offensive lineman Mike Person last week, after a two-year stint with the team. Person has played in the league for seven seasons, and he has played for seven different teams over that span.

Originally a seventh-round draft pick taken by San Francisco, Person did not play much over his first two seasons in the league, and he was out of the league for the 2016 season. The Indianapolis Colts picked him up in 2017, and he played in 12 games, starting four for the Colts. He was a reliable presence on the line in his two seasons with the Niners, starting 30 games at right guard and tackle in the 2018-2019 seasons.

Person had a very solid year in 2018, but 2019 was a different story. Person is coming off the worst season in his seven-year career. Last year, he allowed five sacks, 35 pressures, and 29 hurries in his 1,114 total snaps. He also looked bad in the postseason, including the team’s loss in Super Bowl LIV, where quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was under loads of pressure most of the game. But in 2018, he had the best numbers on the 49ers’ o-line, allowing just one sack and seven hurries in 16 starts.

The Chicago Bears are currently hurting when it comes to offensive line depth. Would signing Person to a one-year deal be a solid move?

Would Mike Person Be a Good Depth Signing for the Bears?

Nagging-yet-minor injuries could have been what kept Person from performing to the best of his abilities this season. Person hurt his foot in early September, and he played through it, starting 14 games until Kyle Shanahan rested him toward the end of the season. He had some disastrous performances, particularly against defensive powerhouse Aaron Donald — but Donald is one of the best pass rushers in the league, and few can manage to handle him with any kind of frequency.

Would Person be worth bringing in for competition on the offensive line if you’re the Bears? He’s aging and coming off a bad season, but he could provide a more stable presence than, say, Rashaad Coward did in 2019. Person turns 32 in June, and his 2018 season with 16 starts and one sack allowed isn’t that far off.

Considering veterans Kelechi Osemele and former Philadelphia Eagle Jason Peters are also available, the Bears would be wading in the lower end of the talent pool if they brought Person in. But a great deal depends on the market. Person would likely come cheaper than both Osemele and Peters. He made just over $1.4 million with the 49ers last year, but he’ll likely make less than that if he gets picked up. He’s definitely an affordable way to add both depth and competition to the Bears’ current offensive line, and his former team has nothing but good things to say about him.

49ers GM John Lynch said the following about Person after his release:

“Over the last two years, Mike proved to be a selfless player whose passion for the game was respected by everyone in our organization,” Lynch said in a statement. “His character and professionalism was a great influence in our locker room, while his fire and grit on the field added to the physical nature of our team. We thank Mike and wish him, his wife, Kelly, and their children nothing but the best in the future.”

The Bears still have a little wiggle room to work with in terms of adding a key role player or two, and if they’re looking for affordable veteran o-line help, Person may be worth a look.

