Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor Explodes at Conor McGregor

Irish fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor has come under fire from his fellow countryman, singer Sinéad O’Connor. McGregor has used O’Connor’s “The Foggy Dew” as part of his Octagon walkout music, but that didn’t stop the iconic singer from voicing her opinion.

The conflict started on Wednesday when McGregor tweeted about needing to hire 1,500 workers to harvest fruit and vegetables in Ireland. He tweeted, “Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING. I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry. Please send all C.V’s to [Leo Varadkar] and [Michael Creed]. Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command.”

O’Connor took issue with his tweet, and she sent five messages Notorious’ way.

@TheNotoriousMMA Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say "the chains of command? Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

She said, “Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say ‘the chains of command?’ Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command?”

@TheNotoriousMMA Are you on something? — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

She continued, “Are you on something?”

@TheNotoriousMMA Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the fuck racist shit you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn't raise you to be any kind of racist. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

The singer said, “Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the f*** racist s**t you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn’t raise you to be any kind of racist.”

@TheNotoriousMMA I mean for fuck sake like, the chains of all command ? #WhateverYouBeenReadingYouNeedToPutItDown — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

She continued, “I mean for f*** sake like, the chains of all command? #WhateverYouBeenReadingYouNeedToPutItDown”

@TheNotoriousMMA Not to mention you're an immigrant worker your self! — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

He said, “Not to mention you’re an immigrant worker your self!”

Conor McGregor Responds to Sinéad O’Connor

You must be very careful what language you're using. It's offensive. Especially in light of your previous racist remarks. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

McGregor said, “Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants. At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted. Even food. We have food here. We must shut shop Sinead. For now, not forever.”

O’Connor responded, “You must be very careful what language you’re using. It’s offensive. Especially in light of your previous racist remarks.”

On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time?

Too dangerous. Too risky.

Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil.

It simply makes no sense what is being touted. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

The UFC fighter responded, “I will refuse to listen to “don’t move more than 2k from home” yet air and sea ports, where the virus first entered, remain fully open. With upwards of 1k passengers in and out daily. It is equivalent to pushing and pulling at the same time. That command cannot be followed. How?”

McGregor continued, “On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time? Too dangerous. Too risky. Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil. It simply makes no sense what is being touted.”

Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants.

At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted.

Even food. We have food here.

We must shut shop Sinead.

For now, not forever. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

Notorious said, “Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants. At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted. Even food. We have food here. We must shut shop Sinead. For now, not forever.”

The Verbal Sparring Match Between the Two Ended

Nà déan mearbhall ar ghnó na troda le réaltacht, Sinead.

Tá brón orm má chiontaítear é. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2020

O’Connor’s final message to McGregor was, “You must be very careful what language you’re using. It’s offensive. Especially in light of your previous racist remarks.”

McGregor answered, “Nà déan mearbhall ar ghnó na troda le réaltacht, Sinead. Tá brón orm má chiontaítear é.” MMA Junkie translated the message: “Do not confuse the fighting business with reality, Sinead. I am sorry.”

O’Connor then tweeted to her page:

Man, I just get pissed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren't xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 15, 2020

It reads, “Man, I just get p*ssed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren’t xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to.”

