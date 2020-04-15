Irish Singer Sinéad O’Connor Explodes at Conor McGregor

Irish fighting superstar Conor “Notorious” McGregor has come under fire from his fellow countryman, singer Sinéad O’Connor. McGregor has used O’Connor’s “The Foggy Dew” as part of his Octagon walkout music, but that didn’t stop the iconic singer from voicing her opinion.
The conflict started on Wednesday when McGregor tweeted about needing to hire 1,500 workers to harvest fruit and vegetables in Ireland. He tweeted, “Men and Women, WE ARE HIRING. I need 1,500 labourers ready to work in our amazing food and agriculture industry. Please send all C.V’s to [Leo Varadkar] and [Michael Creed]. Flying in 1,500 people from the outside world, at this point in time, will break the chains of all command.”
O’Connor took issue with his tweet, and she sent five messages Notorious’ way.
She said, “Could you please elucidate me as to what exactly you are referring when you say ‘the chains of command?’ Which you say will be broken if immigrant workers come to help farmers. What exactly are the chains of command?”
She continued, “Are you on something?”
The singer said, “Because you sound like a slave owner more with each passing year. I mean, I love you an all, but like, what the f*** racist s**t you been swallowing? Where has the real Conor gone? Because I know your mama didn’t raise you to be any kind of racist.”
She continued, “I mean for f*** sake like, the chains of all command? #WhateverYouBeenReadingYouNeedToPutItDown”
He said, “Not to mention you’re an immigrant worker your self!”
Conor McGregor Responds to Sinéad O’Connor
McGregor said, “Nothing whatsoever to do with immigrants. At this time it is crazy to even suggest anything other than essential medical equipment/personnel be flown in. Everything else must be halted. Even food. We have food here. We must shut shop Sinead. For now, not forever.”
O’Connor responded, “You must be very careful what language you’re using. It’s offensive. Especially in light of your previous racist remarks.”
The UFC fighter responded, “I will refuse to listen to “don’t move more than 2k from home” yet air and sea ports, where the virus first entered, remain fully open. With upwards of 1k passengers in and out daily. It is equivalent to pushing and pulling at the same time. That command cannot be followed. How?”
McGregor continued, “On top of this, there are now 1500 labourers being sourced to fly in from abroad to work in our agriculture industry. At this time? Too dangerous. Too risky. Also, I’m sure we have 1500 out of work labourers at the ready. On soil. It simply makes no sense what is being touted.”
The Verbal Sparring Match Between the Two Ended
O’Connor’s final message to McGregor was, “You must be very careful what language you’re using. It’s offensive. Especially in light of your previous racist remarks.”
McGregor answered, “Nà déan mearbhall ar ghnó na troda le réaltacht, Sinead. Tá brón orm má chiontaítear é.” MMA Junkie translated the message: “Do not confuse the fighting business with reality, Sinead. I am sorry.”
O’Connor then tweeted to her page:
It reads, “Man, I just get p*ssed about people going on about immigrants. Always full of gaslighting excuses. Saying they aren’t xenophobic when they clearly are. We ought be grateful any human being fleeing for their life thought we were worth coming to.”
