Steelers Take Explosive Wide Receiver With First Pick in NFL Draft

The Steelers didn’t have a first-round pick as a result of trading for Minkah Fitzpatrick last season. Instead, the Dolphins will pick at No. 18, though I’m sure Pittsburgh is happy with the deal, as Fitzpatrick should be a cornerstone in the secondary for years to come.

Pittsburgh’s first pick comes in at No. 49 and they take Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame. He’ll join 2019 breakout star Juju Smith-Shuster in the Steelers’ wide receiving core. The offensive didn’t quite have the same explosiveness in 2019 without Antonio Brown (who is taking steps to make a return to the NFL) but with Claypool, they have further replenished the stock at WR.

Claypool is an athletic stud. He shined at Notre Dame with his ability to win 50-50 balls. There were rumblings that he could go as high as the first round and plenty of teams were hoping he’d fall to the third.

The team doesn’t have its third-round pick (though it has a compensatory selection) because of their deal with the Broncos last year at the draft. The team traded from No. 20 to No. 10 in order to select LB Devin Bush, giving up their 2019 second-rounder in addition to the 2020 third.

Jameis Winston Time in Pittsburgh?

Some expected Pittsburgh has taken a quarterback with the No. 49 overall pick as they don’t have a long-term option at the position. Roethlisberger, who missed the majority of the 2019 season with injury, turned 38 in March.

Winston’s name has been linked to Pittsburgh since the Buccaneers decided he was their third choice for QB this offseason.

Sitting behind Roethlisberger akin to how Teddy Bridgewater went to New Orleans could be a prudent move for Winston, who is just 26-years-old. There aren’t many starting spots open around the league and the Steelers could be a good opportunity long-term once Big Ben is no longer in the fold.

List of Steelers Picks

Round 1 – None

Round 2 – Pick 17 (WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame)

Round 3 – Pick 38 (No. 102)

Round 4 – Pick 18 (No. 124)

Round 5 – Pick 29 (No. 135)

Round 6 – Pick 19 (No. 198)

Round 7 – Pick 18 (No. 232)