ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Reveals When NBA Season Resumes Critiques Lakers

The coronavirus pandemic has affected all walks of life. Travel, human contact and sports have all been impacted by COVID-19.

The National Basketball Association’s season and NBA Playoffs have both been on hiatus since last month after the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, Donovan Mitchell, Gobert’s Jazz teammate also contracted coronavirus. Additionally, the Boston Celtics‘ Marcus Smart, Detroit Pistons‘ Christian Wood, the Brooklyn Nets‘ Kevin Durant tested positive as did staffers of the Philadelphia 76ers, undisclosed members of the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

“We all know the problem,” NBA Hall of Famer, Shaquille O’Neal told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“The solution: wash your hands, try to stay in social distance, follow the rules and everything should be okay. I can’t get in panic mode,” the NBA great added. “Panic mode is being down by one at the free-throw line in the championship game and everybody’s watching. Halle Berry is in the stands, Robin Givens in the stand… you worried you’re gonna miss.”

Here’s the million dollar question: Will the NBA resume?

To that, we turn to ESPN analyst and ESPN’s First Take Host, Stephen A. Smith.

Smith called in to SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” today to discuss his belief that the NBA season will resume this summer. The belief is that there’s going to be an NBA season at some point, from what my sources tell me,” said the ESPN pundit.

“Late June, early July, they’re going to finish the season and have an NBA Playoffs. There won’t be fans in attendance. But in an effort to prepare and gear yourself for what’s coming in late June or early July, that’s why the facilities gradually will be reopen.”

Smith also discussed his thoughts on the state of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Led by LeBron James‘ 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 10.6 assists per game and Anthony Davis‘ 26.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, the Lakers currently sit at 49-14.

The Lakers are in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference standings with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder behind them in the west.

On Monday, news revealed that LA returned $4.6 million back to the United States goverment that was allocated for small business relief.

“My position is that, you didn’t know the money could have been put to better use before that,” revealed Stephen A. Smith.

“Before you took it? I’m not buying that. But here’s the reality of the situation, and people find this hard to believe, but this part is true. Unlike Steve Ballmer, who owns the Los Angeles Clippers and is worth over $40 billion, the Lakers are the true epitome of a ‘mom-and-pop organization,’ per se. They don’t have that kind of dough.”