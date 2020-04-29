Ex-Jaguars LB Telvin Smith Arrested: Accused of Unlawful Sexual Activity With Minors

Telvin Smith, 29, a former linebacker with the Jacksonville Jaguars was arrested on Wednesday, and charged with unlawful sexual activity with minors, as reported by ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

The Jaguar released the following statement following Smith’s arrest: “The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation.”

DiRocco tweeted, “Some more detail on former Jaguars LB Telvin Smith’s arrest. Per Florida Statute 794.05, the charge unlawful sexual activity with certain minors is a second-degree felony and applies to any person age 24 or older who engages in sexual activity with a person 16 or 17 years old.”

Jacksonville police crime scene unit just arrived at Telvin Smith’s gated community, moments after he was booked into jail. Sources say SWAT cleared house, detectives searched for evidence, now CSI technicians will document, process what they find. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/ZgZ8mr0dbX — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 29, 2020

On Tuesday, law enforcement officials were photographed surrounding Smith’s home in Queens Harbour, Florida by First Coast News. But at the time, no arrests were made.

I’ve asked @JSOPIO for any information about police responding to former Jaguars and FSU linebacker’s Telvin Smith’s home https://t.co/LZuN4Uq1MD — Andrew Pantazi (@apantazi) November 27, 2019

This isn’t the first time authorities have been called to Smith’s house. Police were reported surrounding Smith’s home, which is located in a gated neighborhood at 782 Shipwatch Drive on November 27, 2019. At the time the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office explained they had delivered a search warrant at the former NFL player’s house amid an ongoing investigation, but no arrests were made.

Telvin Smith’s Black Cadillac Escalade just towed from his home in Queens Harbour, with a Jacksonville police car behind it. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/B9XsvC7MTa — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) November 27, 2019

News 4 Jax, however, captured footage of a towtruck load up and drive off with the black Cadillac Escalade parked inside his garage.

Smith Was Held On $50,000 Bond

One-on-One with Telvin Smith

Undercover officers and heavily armed SWAT team officers were captured surrounding Smith’s home on Wednesday, by News 4 Jax. Very few details of the case against Smith are known at this time. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no documents have been released to the public.

Sources told News 4 Jax that officers arrived at Smith’s home armed because they believed he had weapons inside his house.

Smith Made the Shocking Announcement That He Was Leaving the NFL to Focus On Family Last Year

Smith, who’s originally from Valdosta, Georgia, played college football at Florida State University. He was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

During his tenure with the Jaguars, Smith played in 76 games, recorded 586 tackles and nine interceptions. When the star defensive player, who was reportedly set to make $9.75 million during the upcoming 2019-2020 season, announced he was stepping away from the game, which appeared to come as a complete surprise to the Jaguars’ staff.

Announcing the news via Instagram page, on May 19, he wrote:

It was said to me from a great coach, that in order for the man to be his best, he must get his world in order. At this time I must take time away from this game & get my world in order. I must give this time back to myself, my family, & my health. I appreciate all the support I will & will not get. I just ask y’all respect my decision to not play football this season. I know the rumors of trade talk came about, but I started my career in Jacksonville & the day I do decided [sic] to call it quits it will be right here in Duval. I love y’all & even in my time off it’s #10toesdwn ya feel me!!! Love!

In response, the Jaguars released the following statement: “We will not have a comment about Telvin Smith’s statement at this time. We need to have a conversation with Telvin to understand the situation and the circumstances. If there is a way we can support him we need to understand that.”

