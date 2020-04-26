Teshaun Hightower: Tulane Basketball Player Charged With Murder

Teshaun Hightower, a basketball player from Tulane University, has been charged with murder after his arrest on Saturday, April 25. Hightower is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bail after being connected to a homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, ESPN reported. His court appearance was scheduled for Sunday morning.

Hightower has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and battery. Tulane University announced on Sunday that the basketball player has been dismissed from the team following his arrest, CBS Sport’s Jon Rothstein reported.

On the morning of April 8, 24-year-old Devante Anthony Long was shot at an apartment complex, and he died later at the hospital. According to the police, the incident happened at 600 Building of Spindletop Way in Stockbridge.

On April 24, the Henry County Police Department released the names and pictures of six individuals that were under investigation for Long’s murder. This included Teshaun Hightower, his brother Jeffrey Hightower, Kelvonie Burney, Tyreek Famer, Tobias Gresham and Antonie Gresham.

According to ESPN’s report, five of the six men, including both the Hightower brothers, are in custody.

Hightower Was the Leading Scorer Last Season for the Tulane Green Wave

Hightower was a junior at Tulane University last season. Standing at 6-foot-5 inches tall, he averaged 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Tulane Green Wave. He was the leading scorer for the team.

Before the 2019-2020 season with the Tulane Green Wave, he played two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Hightower played 29 games in each season, averaging 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds from 2017-2018.

Hightower Revealed Last Week That He Was Going to Enter His Name Into the 2020 NBA Draft

Hightower, who was born in Lithonia, Georgia, revealed on social media last week that he was going to enter his name into the 2020 NBA draft. He said:

I would like to thank God for this opportunity to play the game I love and have the privilege to play. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates/brothers for going to battle with me every day throughout this past year. A huge thank you to Green Wave nation for accepting me into such a prestigious family. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2020 NBA draft while maintaining college eligibility.

The basketball prospect also shared a highlight video of himself playing with the Tulane Green Wave. As an Instagram caption, Hightower said, “Where I’m from somebody die the whole city try to claim em. Where I’m from [you] make it, you gotta die to be famous.”

