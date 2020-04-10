NFL Rumors: Eagles May Target Speedy Texans WR in Trade

Yards-per-reception is a key statistic for jump-starting an offense. And one of the best receivers at doing that may be available.

According to The Athletic‘s Aaron Reiss, the Houston Texans may be shopping Kenny Stills to the highest bidder. He’ll turn 28 years old on April 22 and has played for three different teams in seven seasons, including leading the entire league in yards-per-catch (20) in 2013. He has averaged 15.7 yards-per-reception for his career while racking up 299 catches for 4,699 yards and 36 touchdowns.

With Will Fuller set to take on the No. 1 receiver role and Brandin Cooks + Randall Cobb under contract for multiple seasons, I wonder what Kenny Stills' future with the #Texans is. Stills is entering the final year of his contract, which includes $7M cap hit but no dead money. — Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) April 10, 2020

The Texans reconfigured their offense this offseason after sending star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona in exchange for running back David Johnson. They want speedster Will Fuller to take over the No. 1 receiver role in Houston, per Reiss, with newcomers Randall Cobb and Brandin Cooks taking the rest of the snaps. The Texans recently acquired Cooks from the Rams for a second-round pick and a future fourth-rounder. Stills would appear to be the odd man out on the team’s depth chart.

Stills’ Contract Extremely Favorable for Trade

Kenny Stills would be an attractive piece for any team, particularly the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s fairly young (27 years old) and rarely gets hurt (107 games played) and has legitimate wheels (4.38 in the 40). Better yet, Stills has one of the most team-friendly contracts in football.

The Oklahoma product is entering the final year of the four-year, $32 million deal he inked with the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He’s due $7 million in base salary in 2020 but there is no dead money attached. The Eagles could trade for Stills and it wouldn’t set them back from a salary-cap perspective. It’s almost a no-brainer.

DESHAUN DIMES IT TO KENNY STILLS TEXANS LEAD 28-27 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/gzQA4FSIGP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2019

Still is known for an insane workout regimen and incorporates pilates into his training. He also focuses on long-distance training, something he learned from the greatest receiver to ever do it, Jerry Rice.

“Every offseason he talked about running these hills and mountains and stuff,” Stills told TRAIN magazine, “so I just thought that I could be in better shape by conditioning myself to run long distances and then from there, once I’d got in shape from that, so train sprints.”

Texans WR No Fan of Donald Trump

One of the early adopters of Colin Kaepernick’s social injustice awareness campaign, Kenny Stills has made headlines over the years for kneeling during the national anthem. He has also been a very vocal and honest critic of President Donald Trump.

Stills made headlines in 2019 for putting Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on blast for donating to a Trump re-election fundraiser. He was upset over Ross’s blind support of a controversial (and sometimes racist) politician while running a non-profit organization that advocates on behalf of minorities. It seemed to be a double-edged sword and Stills called him out.

🤔 You can’t have a non profit with this mission statement then open your doors to Trump. https://t.co/sNBWfEXvLn pic.twitter.com/nNkRf2wJep — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) August 7, 2019

Stills has also been upfront about his allegiance to Kaepernick’s movement, refusing to stand for the national anthem and risking getting cut for his beliefs. In August, the receiver told NBC Sports’ Peter King that he doesn’t care what fans think about his stance. He’s going to continue to kneel and voice his displeasure with the system, even if it lands him in the unemployment line.

“I’d miss the game. I’d miss the competition, I’d miss the camaraderie and being around the guys in the locker room,” Stills told King in 2019. “But I’m okay with it. I’d rather be able to look myself in the mirror every night.”

The Kenny Stills Foundation is one way he has been using his platform to help improve race relations between the police and residents in underserved communities. Their mission remains committed to “improving quality of life and creating opportunity through education and enriching experience.”

Our brothers Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson continue their protest against police brutality and social injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Stay strong!!! https://t.co/EqltWCs3vo pic.twitter.com/IwJWjIpPmC — Know Your Rights Camp (@yourrightscamp) September 16, 2018

