‘Last Dance’ Netflix: Michael Jordan Documentary Unavailable in U.S.

Netflix’s role in the new Michael Jordan documentary “The Last Dance” is a bit complicated. Despite being listed as a co-producer of the new Jordan film, only fans who live outside the United States will be able to stream the show on Netflix.

If you live in the United States, you will be unable to watch “The Last Dance” on Netflix, and it is unclear if the company plans to change this after all 10 episodes have been featured on ESPN. For fans outside the U.S., Netflix will premier two new episodes at 3:01 a.m. Eastern on the following Monday of the ESPN broadcast for the next five weeks.

The first two episodes will be available on Netflix for international fans on Monday, April 20 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern. Just like ESPN, Netflix will debut two new episodes every week from April 20 through May 18.

ESPN & Netflix Moved Up the Release Date From June to April

Viewers located in the United States will only have the option of watching “The Last Dance” on ESPN, ESPN2 or on the company’s streaming platform. The docu-series is a partnership with four main parties: NBA Entertainment, Jordan, ESPN and Netflix. The partnership between ESPN and Netflix was initially announced in 2018 in a press release boasting “500 hours of never-before-seen footage.”

The Jordan documentary was initially scheduled to be released during the NBA finals in June. Since the NBA along with other sports leagues has been halted, ESPN and Netflix worked together to push up the release date to April when fans are starving for content amidst many state’s current guidelines to remain home.

The Footage of Jordan & the Bulls Has Been Unreleased for More Than 20 Years

Rumors of unreleased Jordan footage has been circulating for years, but the documentary is being released at just the right time when there are no other sports to compete against. NBA Entertainment producer Andy Thompson, who is the uncle of Klay Thompson, approached Jordan and the Bulls in 1997 about filming what was clearly about to be their last season together.

As ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne detailed, Adam Silver was the head of NBA Entertainment at the time and made a pact with Jordan that the footage would only be released if both parties agreed. The documentary primarily focuses on the Bulls 1997-98 season, and it took more than 20 years for it to be released.

“There was no negotiation whatsoever,” Silver explained to ESPN. “All I said was, ‘I’m sure there’ll maybe be a tough negotiation at some point, but we don’t have to have it now.’ Because first and foremost, we have to capture the footage.”

Decades later, Jordan finally agreed that the time was right for a lengthy documentary to be made featuring the previously unreleased content.

Here is a look at the Netflix schedule for “The Last Dance” in countries outside the United States.

Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” Netflix Schedule (Outside of the United States)

The following table is a Netflix schedule for “The Last Dance.” Viewers outside the United States can watch two new episodes on Netflix the Monday after the Sunday ESPN premier.