AFC Contender Signs Former Cowboys Starting Defensive End

The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday inked ex-Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford to an undisclosed contract, his agent, David Canter, confirmed.

Crawford spent three seasons in Dallas (2014-16) and tallied 54 tackles (32 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 9.5 sacks across 38 games, including 11 starts. His most productive Cowboys campaign came in 2016, when he made 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks over 10 starting appearances, primarily at left DE.

Crawford converted his modicum of success into a three-year, $8.8 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, for whom he logged 15 starts and registered 59 tackles, 6.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and an interception. He set a career-high in 2018 with six QB takedowns.

A 2012 fifth-round draft pick out of Penn State, Crawford was drafted by the then-Oakland Raiders, who waived him in August 2014.

In Tennessee, Crawford, 31, likely will work as a rotational lineman behind sophomore Jeffrey Simmons and whomever they import via this month’s draft. His addition helps offset the loss of five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, who was traded to the Denver Broncos for a seventh-round selection.

Randall Cobb Puzzlingly Explains Fleeing DAL for HOU

Money, apparently, didn’t factor into Randall Cobb’s decision to leave the Cowboys and sign with the Houston Texans in free agency. So he says.

“The reason I picked the Texans, if you look at what they’ve been able to do the past few years, went to the playoffs four of the past five times,” Cobb told reporters last month. “At this point in my career I still don’t have a ring. I want to be in a situation where I have the possibility.”

Houston inked the veteran wide receiver to a three-year, $27 million contract on March 16, the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. He received $18.75 million guaranteed and a $6 million signing bonus. Compared to Cobb’s 2019 prove-it deal with Dallas — a one-year, $5 million pact — this was a nice score for a wideout entering his age-30 campaign.

The former Packers pass-catcher believes his elusive title could come sooner rather than later. No DeAndre Hopkins, no problem. Between himself, Will Fuller and Kenny Stills, the team bestowed enough firepower to quarterback Deshaun Watson, enough to coast into January and beyond.

Again, his words.

“He has tremendous ability, he’s a winner,” Cobb said of Watson. “He’s won at every level, from high school to college. I think he has that ability to take us to a Super Bowl and I want to be a part of something special with him.”

Following Hopkins’ departure, the Texans’ odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy plummeted from 30/1 to 80/1. The Cowboys, for the sake of context, currently have 18/1 odds.

