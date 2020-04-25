Tom Brady, Buccaneers Break NFL Rules, Florida Laws

Tom Brady had his share of controversy during his time with the Patriots. Deflategate had him tangled in a battle with the league office and less than two months into his Tampa Bay tenure, he may face discipline for a new incident.

Brady has broken Florida’s loose stay-at-home order on two occasions, one where he was asked to leave a closed public park and another where he accidentally broke into someone’s house, as Mike Florio of NBC Sports relays.

“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” David Kramer said via TMZ. “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face. . . . He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!’”

Brady thought he was entering Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich’s house.

The soon-to-be 43-year-old won’t be arrested for breaking and entering. However, he may face discipline from the league, as players and coaches are not permitted to meet at any time prior to the start of offseason programs.

“Totally illegal,” a source told Florio. “They should be fined. Plus, I bet those duffel bags had footballs in them.”

Did Brady expect to participate in drills with Leftwich? Perhaps or at least that’s what Florio’s source believes. As Florio notes, meeting outside the team facilities is even more problematic. These types of meetings can happen without detection and that’s a major issue for enforcement.

Tampa Bay Wants To Win at All Cost

Brady’s nonchalant attitude toward Florida’s stay-at-home order and league rules aligns with the Buccaneers, apparently. Here’s what Florio wrote about it:

Rumors and speculation have been rampant in league and media circles that Tampa is taking a “no f–ks given” approach to compliance with the rules regarding both the pursuit of Brady and the effort to get him up to speed for the 2020 season, even if violations of stay-at-home orders will make it harder to have a 2020 season.

Brady inked a two-year, $50 million deal with the Buccaneers back in March.

What’s Next for Brady?

It’s not clear what kind of disciplinary action the NFL will take. Breaking offseason protocol has resulted in a fine previously, so it seems like a suspension is not in the cards.

Yet, this is a whole different situation that any past offseason, as the coronavirus has made the non-contact between players and coaches even more necessary.

No word on whether Brady has participated in any workouts with Rob Gronkowski, which would not be against NFL rules, as players are allowed to meet with each other. Gronk recently came out of retirement, claiming that his CBD use helped him get back on the gridiron.

More on the NFL:

Ravens React to Donald Trump’s Endorsement

Steelers Select Explosive WR With First Pick in NFL Draft

Vikings Make Trade Offer for 7-Time Pro Bowler