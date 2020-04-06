UFC 249: ‘Terrified’ UFC Star Is Fighting ‘for The People’

There’s a new main event for UFC 249 on April 18, and the new headliner admitted via social media he was “terrified” of competing in the event (presumably because of the COVID-19 pandemic ) but that he was doing it “for the people.” UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje is replacing UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18 at a location to be determined. Gaethje is facing Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship at UFC 249 in a massively important fight for both contenders.

UFC 249: Ferguson vs. Gaethje

UFC 249 now features Ferguson vs. Gaethje. It’s not quite the massive showdown fans wanted but it’s still an incredibly important fight in the 155-pound division.

Ferguson is ranked No. 1 in the 155-pound division. The 36-year-old American who lives and trains in Southern California has won 12 straight UFC contests dating back to 2012. Sure, Ferguson had long coveted a showdown against 155-pound champ Nurmagomedov, but now he’ll get 31-year-old American contender Gaethje instead in an important title bout.

Gaethje lives and trains in Colorado. The popular 31-year-old contender has won three straight against Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick. Moreover, Gaethje is one of the most aggressive and exciting fighters in the world. He’s considered a nightmare matchup for most lightweights right now, and he gets the chance at UFC 249 to capture his first UFC lightweight title.

Additionally, Gaethje had long been rumored as the likely next opponent for Conor McGregor, but now it appears the American is instead moving straight toward Ferguson so he can earn the interim championship along with the conditional shot at fighting for undisputed status later this year.

Both Gaethje and Nurmagomodov are managed by Ali Abdelaziz. If Gaethje beats Ferguson, he could easily get the next crack at Nurmagomodov or he could still seek the lucrative showdown against McGregor.

