It was announced on Saturday that NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, along with Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. The late Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, reacted to The Black Mamba’s induction into the NBA Hall of Fame.

The video was provided by LA Times’ Arash Markazi. Here is the clip of Vanessa along with her and Kobe’s daughter, Natalia:

Vanessa Bryant on Kobe Bryant being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame today. "We wish that he was here with us to celebrate but it's definitely the peak of his NBA career." pic.twitter.com/cqHr0shYSL — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2020

