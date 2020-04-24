Vikings Make Trade Offer for 7-Time Pro Bowler: Report

Several veterans were expected to be traded at some point during the NFL Draft weekend and Washington Redskins’ disgruntled tackle Trent Williams is among the prime candidates.

The Minnesota Vikings made a trade offer for the 7-time Pro Bowler. Washington was offered a day three pick for Williams, though that was not enough to get a deal done.

So, like @john_keim and I have been reporting, the Vikings are in a pursuit for Trent Williams. There was an offer proposed at least a week before the draft from Minnesota (Day 3 pick), but nothing came to fruition then. After Round 1 of the draft, no movement, but the Vikings — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 24, 2020

Minnesota didn’t select a tackle on day one of the draft despite having two first-round picks. The franchise chose WR Justin Jefferson with the No. 22 selection and traded back from No. 25, selecting CB Jeff Gladney with the No. 30 pick.

What’s Next for Minnesota?

The Vikings have “done a lot of work on” Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland, as Pro Football Rumors passes along. The team’s next pick is at No. 58, though Cleveland isn’t likely to be there at that pick. Minnesota may trade up in the draft to take the offensive lineman.

The Vikings moving up and trading for Cleveland or another offensive lineman in the draft are not mutually exclusive.

With 12 picks left in the draft, this could be a busy night for the Vikings on a number of fronts. They could try to swing a trade for Trent Williams and move up in the second round; my sense is those possibilities aren't mutually exclusive. — Ben Goessling (@GoesslingStrib) April 24, 2020

Minnesota offensive line remains a work-in-progress and the franchise has been connected to Williams since the 2019 season ended.

Redskins Running out of Trade Partners?

Washington may be running out of teams that need the 31-year-old left tackle. The Bucs, Jets, and Browns—all teams that had interest in trading for Williams—selected a blindside blocker in the first-round of the draft.

Follow Heavy’s Redskins Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

The Redskins have allowed Williams the right to seek a trade for quite some time. However, the big man’s representatives believed the team wasn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

With Washington having the opportunity to land a pick on draft night, I’d guess that they will be realistic about trading Williams.

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M and he’d be a clear upgrade for many prospective teams, including the Vikings.

What Picks Does Washington Have on Day 2?

The Redskins don’t own a second-round selection after trading it away to the Colts (Indy could be eyeing wide receivers with the No. 34 overall pick). Washington sent the pick to Indianapolis along with a 2019 second-rounder during last season’s draft. The Skins were able to move up into the back-half of the first round to select Montez Sweat as a result of the deal.

Washington owns the No. 2 pick in the third round, which is the No. 66 overall. pick.

More on the NFL:

Gronk Cites NFL’s Marijuana Policy as Key Reason for Return

Buccaneers Discussing O.J. Howard Trade With Teams

Andy Dalton Trade “Likely” to Come on Draft Night