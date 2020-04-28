Vital Stipulation Revealed for Conor McGregor Superfight

A vital stipulation was revealed by the team of one of Conor McGregor’s potential opponents last week as the world continues to wonder what the 31-year-old Irish superstar’s next move might be. McGregor last appeared inside the UFC’s Octagon at UFC 246 in January. The former two-division champion made quick work of longtime contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, drubbing the American in just 40-seconds.

But McGregor’s next superfight could come inside a boxing ring, and the pound-for-pound top boxer in the sport right now is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Alvarez, 29, from Mexico, has captured world titles in four different weight classes and is at the peak of his impressive pugilistic powers right now. So McGregor luring Alvarez into a massive superfight would simultaneously sell tons of pay-per-views while also give McGregor the opportunity to face a sitting world champion boxer.

Regardless, Alvarez’s trainer, Eddie Reynoso, revealed to Boxing Scene that he doesn’t want to see the Mexican superstar in any kind of crossover fight, at least in regards to his star pupil being the one crossing over.

“What we are not going to do is get into a cage [to fight McGregor],” Reynoso said.

Why Conor vs. Canelo Is a Legit Possibility

While McGregor facing Alvarez in any kind of throwdown is a longshot, two things stick out that still make the fight a legitimate possibility. First, McGregor has repeatedly said over the last few months that he intends to head back into boxing again.

While McGregor is 0-1 as a professional boxer, his lone loss came via 10th-round stoppage to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 and some view the Irishmen’s performance in that fight as solid evidence that he could compete with other elite boxers such as Alvarez.

Mayweather also defeated Alvarez via decision in 2013.

Second, McGregor definitely seemed to be shouting Alvarez’s name during one of his recent heavy bag workouts that the fighter posted to social media. That means Alvarez is at least on McGregor’s mind right now, and that the UFC star might believe he has what it takes to usurp boxing’s top draw in a prizefight.

Trainer: ‘Best of Saul Is Coming’

Whatever happens, going forward, Reynoso insisted the best version of Alvarez has yet to be seen.

“Saul is at the best moment of his career and he is mature, he has a lot of experience, he is young, he does not take punches, so he still has a lot of time left in boxing,” Reynoso said.

“‘Let’s hope he continues with the same discipline and the same obedience and he won’t have any problems in doing that because he is already a more mature person.”

Moreover, boxing’s best fighter and arguably biggest draw outside of Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao still has a lot left to accomplish inside a boxing ring.

“I think the best of Saul is coming,” Reynoso said. “In the second stage of his career, the best of Saul remains to be seen.”

Whether that future includes boxing against the UFC’s biggest superstar in McGregor also remains to be seen. Right now, Reynoso said the “reports are pure speculation” and that “there is no news about anything” right now.

But the trainer also admitted that boxing was a “business” and that, “Saul right now is the best fighter pound for pound [in the sport], and if McGregor jumps into boxing, then we are going to hit him.”

