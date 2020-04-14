Stephon Marbury Names Eye-Opening Fact About Vlade Divac, TNT’s Steve Smith

One of the most exciting NBA All Star Games was the 2001 NBA All Star Game.

Played at the MCI Center in Washington, D.C., home of the Washington Wizards, late Los Angeles Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant led all West scorers with 19 points.

Stephon Marbury Pulls Off His Legendary Ball Fake on Vlade Divac (2001 ASG)February 11, 2001 – Stephon Marbury delivered one of the most entertaining All-Star performances of all-time in 2001. In addition to connecting on back-to-back 3-pointers in the game's final minute to clinch victory for the East, he also executed this next level ball fake on Sacramento's Vlade Divac.

The Eastern Conference ended up with a 111-110 win after Allen Iverson and Stephon Marbury helped sparked an Eastern Conference comeback.

Iverson was named the game’s MVP.

Lakers' Kobe Bryant led All Western Conference scorers with 19 points in the 2001 NBA All Star Game Allen Iverson & Stephon Marbury got the East the win after being down by as many as 21.

On yesterday’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, I spoke to Stephon Marbury about that game. Marbury also discussed the time he made a trick shot over Vlade Divac in that All-Star game.



Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You in my opinion played the best on one of the most exciting NBA All-Star games in the last 20-25 years. If I’m not mistaken, the 2000 NBA All-Star Game when you were a member of the Nets and you guys came from behind and ended up beating the Western Conference. It was you, it was Vince Carter, Grant Hill, it was Allen Iverson – you spearheaded that. I’m curious to know from your perspective when you look at the All-Star games in recent years particularly in 2020 this year, it was pretty exciting. When you think of that 2000 All Star game, do you think that was one of the last best All Star games played?

Stephon Marbury: I didn’t watch this year’s All-Star Game, because I thought it was going to be great. So I really can’t say. I’ve seen a couple of highlights but I knew it was going to be great and memorable because of Kobe Bryant. And I felt like – and I was speaking and talking about it before the game that I thought that this year’s All Star Game will be better than our All Star Game. I think our All Star Game is by far the BEST All Star Game because we played with so much passion. It was just about winning and that’s all it was about and everybody was playing hard. Everybody was playing defense. Of course, at the All Star Game you’re going to have your flashy moments where you’re gonna be doing all of the fancy stuff on the court. But for the most part, when it came down to it in that 4th Quarter, we got after it. Guys were setting real picks. Guys were fighting over picks. Guys were going to the basket as hard as they can. The focus – the level of the game. The intensity was turned all the way up and those were the best players on the court. You know the top players – I shouldn’t say the best because some people may not feel that way… We had some of the top players in the NBA on the court. So for me being able to experience that moment, it was fun. It was a fun time in basketball.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: And to more specific, that was my bad. It was actually the 2001 NBA All-Star Game. It was in Washington D.C. when it was the MCI Center. And for those who were maybe too young and don’t remember, Stephon helped the East by hitting two 3 pointers in the final :53 seconds including one with :28 seconds left which proved to be the game winner. Steph, you were on fire in that game….

Stephon Marbury: I mean, I hit some BIG shots at the end of the game. I got into a space and that was it.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I remember there was a move that you did where you put the ball – I think it was under Vlade Divac’s arm. I think it was an over-under. Do you remember that move?

Stephon Marbury: Yeah I remember…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you’re making moves like that, it’s instincts. But when you went back and watched the tape, were you like, damn! For me, that’s just fascinating. Like how did you know to take the ball and put it under him and over him and shoot it? That move was pretty crazy to me.

Stephon Marbury: I got that move from Steve Smith. I don’t know if you remember Steve Smith. He’s older. He played at Michigan State and the Atlanta Hawks —

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Smitty? Yeah I know him…

Stephon Marbury: Yeah, Smitty. I got that move from him. He taught me that move. He always said that you can do it and get it on the big dudes. So he came out and put his arms up, so that it was the perfect opportunity to do it.