Analysts Have Strong Opinions About Whether Bears Won Khalil Mack Trade

Now that the 2020 NFL Draft has wrapped up, analysis and grades for each team and its picks are popping up everywhere. For some teams, like the Las Vegas Raiders and the Chicago Bears, values of trades made in previous seasons were also evaluated and assessed. Specifically where the Bears and Raiders are concerned, a certain trade involving an All-Pro linebacker who wears No. 52 was particularly scrutinized.

Not long after his arrival as head coach, Jon Gruden and the Raiders traded Khalil Mack to the Bears in what was deemed a somewhat costly trade at the time. Chicago sent the Raiders their 2019 and 2020 first-round picks along with a third-round selection in 2020 and a sixth-round pick in 2019. In exchange, they received Mack, along with a 2020 second-round pick.

In the two season since, Mack has missed two games, while making two Pro Bowls and being named an All-Pro for the third time in 2018. The Raiders have also gotten a few promising young talents with the picks they amassed via that trade — but after the draft this year, most analysts agree on which team got the better of the Mack trade.

Players Exchanged in Khalil Mack Trade

After the draft picks exchanged in the Mack trade have been spent and re-exchanged in numerous ways, here’s who each team ended up with:

The Bears Have: All-Pro linebacker Khalil Mack, tight end Cole Kmet (Round 2, 2020) and guard Arlington Hambright (7th Round, 2020).

The Raiders Have: Running back Josh Jacobs (Round 1, 2019), cornerback Damon Arnette (Round 1, 2020) and Bryan Edwards (Round 3, 2020). The Raiders also acquired a sixth-round pick in 2019 from the Bears, which was traded multiple times over.

Eric Edholm of Yahoo Sports took to Twitter after the draft and listed the names exchanged in the draft, and stated simply: “I believe you can close the book on the Khalil Mack trade now.”

A look at the final personnel in the Khalil Mack trade with all of draft picks exchanged now made: Bears receive: OLB Khalil Mack, TE Cole Kmet, G Arlington Hambright Raiders receive: RB Josh Jacobs, CB Damon Arnette, WR Bryan Edwards, a 6th rounder used in Kelechi Osemele deal — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2020

I believe you can close the book on the Khalil Mack trade now Bears got: Mack

TE Cole Kmet

OG Arlington Hambright Raiders got: RB Josh Jacobs

DB Blessuan Austin (now on Jets)

CB Damon Arnette

WR Bryan Edwards Who won? — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 25, 2020

Looking at the list of players, it seem clear the Bears benefitted most. They got one of the best defensive players in the game, and now they have the most promising tight end in the draft — and the Bears’ choice to send two first-rounders in exchange for him doesn’t seem anywhere near as crazy as it once did.

Just look at a few recent trades that have gone down with other teams sending similar draft capital in exchange for difference-makers. The Texans sent two first rounders, a second rounder, and two players — Johnson Bademosi and OL Julie’n Davenport — in a trade for offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, wideout Kenny Stills, along with a 2019 fourth and sixth-rounder. There’s also the Jalen Ramsey-to-the-Rams trade.

Halfway through the 2019 season, Sean McVay and company sent two first round picks and a fourth rounder to the Jaguars for Ramsey. It can easily be argued that the Bears have gotten more value out of Mack than the Texans or Rams did in their respective trades. They also got more value than the Raiders, who baffled with their use of one of the two first-rounders on Arnette, a pick many felt was a reach in the second round.

Is Cole Kmet the Difference-Maker?

The Raiders’ selection of Arnette was deemed by many to be a second-round talent at best.

NBC Sports’ J.J. Stankevitz thinks the Mack trade worked out well for both teams, but thinks it’s clear it worked out better for one team in particular. “From a value standpoint … the Bears’ trade for Mack is the best in recent memory,” Stankevitz wrote. “Khalil Mack is a generational talent, the kind of guy who’s absolutely worth trading two first-round picks to acquire.” But Stankevitz thinks the deal was won by the Bears with the Raiders’ sending a second-rounder with him in the deal. That second rounder turned into Kmet, who will likely turn into the team’s future tight end.

Granted, Jacobs had a great rookie season with the Raiders — but running backs are valued less than ever in the NFL, and it’s quite likely the Raiders could have found someone who could have provided similar numbers without using a first-round pick on a running back. The jury is still out on both Arnette and Kmet, but Kmet has a higher ceiling.

Mack is also still in his prime, and has several seasons of sure-to-be dominant ball left in him. Unless Arnette, Jacobs, or Edwards turn out to be perennial All-Pros, it’s clear — at least right now — who won the Khalil Mack trade.

