Why Lakers’ Pelinka Says Kobe Bryant is ‘Especially Missed’ Now

Let’s face it, 2020 has been off to a rotten start. For the Lakers and the basketball community and general, that goes back to January, which started with the death of former NBA commissioner David Stern and continued through the final weekend of the month, which saw the tragic death of Lakers star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash.

That was especially hard for Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant’s agent throughout his career and was the godfather to Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, who also died, along with seven others, in the crash at age 13.

Piled onto the mess that this year has been so far is the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed thousands worldwide and has spread from China into Europe, where it is leading to devastating death tolls. Now, it is rolling through the United States, which has recorded more than 14,000 deaths related to the virus and has seen employment and the economy knocked hard by the pandemic.

It’s precisely this kind of crisis, Pelinka said, that makes him most miss Bryant’s steely toughness. In a conference call with L.A. reporters, according to Bill Oram of The Athletic, Pelinka was asked about Bryant. “I think that in a time like this,” he said, “a friend like Kobe is especially missed.”

Pelinka Was Among Bryant’s Closest Friends

Pelinka had helped to guide Bryant through some of his darkest times, including the 2003 sexual assault case against him in Eagle, Colorado, a case that was eventually dropped but required frequent in-season trips to the city. Four years later, when Bryant was unhappy with his situation with the Lakers, Pelinka handled his trade wishes and eventually got Bryant to settle back in with the Lakers. They won a championship two years later.

But Pelinka said Bryant always had a confidence that things would work out, a confidence that would be useful in these pandemic days.

“If you were on a night’s journey with him,” Pelinka said, according to Oram, “and a huge fire-breathing dragon ended up in the pathway ahead he would say, ‘OK, this is why this is good right now. We’re going to meet this challenge and here’s how we’re going to get around it and here’s how we’re going to defeat it.

“That was just his nature, is that obstacles or hard time would lead somehow to growth and I think that’s the way I’m going to look at 2020 not just in terms of the loss of Kobe but just in general, I think some of these hard times we’ll have to grow through to get stronger because of them and just hold on to the future hope.”

Pelinka: Lakers Want to ‘Finish What We Started’

Before the coronavirus shut down the NBA season back on March 12, the Lakers were the co-favorites to win the NBA championship, along with the Bucks. L.A. had notched two wins against their biggest championship obstacles, Milwaukee and the Lakers, in back-to-back games. Things were looking up for the Lakers’ chances of earning a trophy.

“It’s almost like I look at our season as a series of tests and we took a lot of tests and we got a lot of A’s,” Pelinka said, according to the L.A. Times. “We got some A-pluses and A-minuses. We haven’t had a chance to take a final exam yet. … Those are things that I’m very grateful for, that people did a lot of work to put into that. We do hope we get a chance to finish what we started.”

