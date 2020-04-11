Ronda Rousey Rips WWE Fans and Wrestlers with ‘Soft Egos’

Ronda Rousey blasted a group of professional wrestling fans as well as some pro wrestlers on Saturday via social media. The 31-year-old former MMA fighter and WWE star called out a group of so-called “outraged” pro wrestling fans for not agreeing with some of Rousey’s previous comments about pro wrestling being “fake fights for fun.”

Rousey tweeted the following statement to her followers on Twitter:

Anyone who is outraged by me calling pro wrestling ‘fake fights for fun’ has never been in a REAL fight. While you all are tip toeing around bruising some pro wrestlers’ huge soft egos-no one is thinking about all the REAL fighters you’re insulting when pretending pro wrestling is somehow on the same level of realism. Yes, I understand, wrestling 330 days a year for years on end is incredibly tough on the bod and a difficult profession- but do you know what would happen if you got in 300 REAL fights in a year? You would be dead.

You can see Rousey’s full tweet below:

Rousey’s Popularity Changed Combat Sports Forever

The former Olympic bronze medalist in Judo and MMA world champion with Strikeforce and the UFC perhaps single-handedly made the biggest impact on combat sports in recent history in terms of creating a higher demand for women competitors.

In fact, one might argue that Rousey’s impact reached far outside the world of MMA and into other combat sports as well such as boxing and maybe even into the world of professional wrestling. After all, once Rousey became one of the biggest sports celebrities in the entire world, the door seemed to open wider for other women in what used to be considered male-dominated professions.

Rousey’s Comments on Podcast Triggered Some Pro Wrestling Fans

But Rousey isn’t one to back off her strong opinions. While she competed in the WWE from 2018 to 2019, she recently revealed on a Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast that the reason she departed from the WWE after WrestleMania 35 last year was due to “ungrateful fans” and all the travel.

Those comments were sure to ruffle at least some fans’ feathers.

“It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn’t need the money,” Rousey said.

“So it’s just like, what am I doing it for if I’m not being able to spend my time and my energy on my family, but instead spending my time and energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me? The thing is I love performing. I love the girls. I love being out there but, at the end of the day, I was just like, ‘F— these fans, dude.’”

‘Fake Fights for Fun’

It was also during that interview that Rousey referred to WWE as “fake fights for fun”. Though it should also be noted that Rousey was explaining within that same context just how much she loved working within the WWE and with the other WWE superstars.

“I love the WWE,” Rousey said. “I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room. Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theater.”

Obviously, fans and even some WWE wrestlers honed in on the one part of her comment over the other parts.

Regardless, judging by her social media outburst, Rousey seems to revel in garnering that kind of negative attention for the pro wrestling community.

