1975 Steelers Named the Franchise’s ‘Most Dominant’ Team of Past 50 Years

The Pittsburgh Steelers landed two teams on The Athletic’s list of the 25 most dominant NFL teams of the last 50 years. Now one of those teams has been identified as the franchise’s most dominant team of the past half-century.

The 1975 Pittsburgh Steelers Revisited

What made the 1975 edition the franchise’s most dominant group? The Athletic’s editors highlight how the ’75 Steelers “held opponents to 10 or fewer points in 10 games, including a pair of playoff victories, and finished in the top five in points allowed, interceptions and sacks, among other categories.”

Moreover, they scored “2.3 times as many points as they allowed during the regular season, a factor that ranks second to the 1985 Chicago Bears [named the single-most dominant team of the past 50 years] by the narrowest of margins among teams in the top 25.”

The 1978 Pittsburgh Steelers

Meanwhile, The Athletic named the 1978 Steelers as the organization’s second-most dominant unit. That team ranked first in the NFL in points allowed that season—a mere 12.2 points per game—and beat the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 in Super Bowl XIII, which you can watch on May 31 via the Super Bowl XIII ‘Game Rewind’, featuring special features like brand-new interviews with both Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier.

Meanwhile, the 1979 Steelers, 1974 Steelers and 2008 Steelers were all identified as being among the Top 100 NFL teams of the past 50 years. On May 24, thousands of Steelers fans watched the Super Bowl XIV ‘Game Rewind’, which included revealing interviews with John Stallworth and Donnie Shell about the club’s 31-19 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

For their part, both Stallworth and Shell noted that there was concern on that Super Bowl team about the Rams having several former Steelers’ coaches on their coaching staff.

“I thought they had the advantage on us because they had some of our former coaches,” Shell said. “I couldn’t wait to go out there and show [Rams defensive coordinator] Bud Carson that he did a good job of coaching me,” he added, with a laugh.

As for Stallworth’s 73-yard touchdown reception—which allowed the Steelers to take the lead in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XIV—the name of that play was “60 Prevent Slot Hook and Go,” and “it never worked in practice,” Stallworth said. “For a play that never worked in practice it was a very timely play in the Super Bowl.”

The Formula for the ‘Most Dominant’ NFL Teams Lists

As for the formula for the above-referenced lists, The Athletic used five weighted components:

1. Regular-season won-lost record (35 percent)

2. Regular-season points-per-game ratio (35 percent)

3. Postseason winning percentage (10 percent)

4. Postseason points-per-game ratio (10 percent)

5. Regular-season and postseason point differential vs. teams that finished the regular season with winning records (10 percent)

The AFC North’s Other ‘Most Dominant’ Teams

And in case you’re wondering, the most dominant unit in Baltimore Ravens history was deemed to be the 2000 team, which clobbered the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV. The Cincinnati Bengals’ top group was its 1981 team, which lost Super Bowl XVI to the San Francisco 49ers. The top-ranked Cleveland Browns’ team? That would be the 1987 club that lost to John Elway and the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game.

