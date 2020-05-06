George Kittle, 49ers Fans Show Gratitude on National Nurses Day [LOOK]

On National Nurses Day 2020, the San Francisco 49ers faithful showed up and showed out to vocalize their gratitude for #TheRealHeroes.

The NFL and other sporting communities are taking part in The Real Heroes Project, an effort to create personalized jerseys that honor the medical care professionals that are currently battling COVID-19.

"You're our hero." This #NationalNursesDay, join @gkittle46 and the @NFL family in thanking all frontline healthcare workers. Make a “jersey” in their honor and tag it with #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/NRvrdTvHzH — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 6, 2020

Niners tight end George Kittle has led things from the Niners’ perspective, posting his own jersey and encouraging members of the 49ers fanbase to create and share their own.

Kittle’s Hero

For his jersey, Kittle shouted out registered nurse Kari Mueller by posting an Instagram video showing off his changes and showing appreciation.

Kittle’s comments:

“I am going to be representing Kari Mueller, a registered nurse. Kari works at the women’s health care center at a hospital to make sure that all the mothers are healthy and not displaying any symptoms. So Kari, thank you so much. You’ve been more than just a friend for me and my wife Claire. You are our hero.”

The 2019 First-Team All-Pro tight end then sent out the challenge to NFL fans to create their own customized jerseys, which saw members of the 49ers faithful create jerseys to honor the medical care professionals in their lives.

49ers Fans Share Their Heroes

This fan used a classic red Kittle jersey as the basis for jersey.

Meanwhile, another fan honored three different medical care professionals with the black alternate jersey, using Kittle and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon’s jerseys.

A fan on twitter honored his sister with by changing his 49ers jersey and also displaying a custom Los Angeles Lakers jersey.

Have you thanked a nurse today? #nationalnursesday I’m proud of my sister @mel2daod Melody for pursuing her career and being a frontline worker especially these tough times. #TheRealHeroes . Happy #nationalnursesweek We love you and thank you! @Lakers @49ers pic.twitter.com/eebP7esmw0 — Eric Cruz (@Sectorcruise) May 6, 2020

Evan Reier is a sportswriter covering the San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com and local sports for the Montana Standard in Butte, MT. Reach out to him on Twitter at @evanreier and join our 49ers community at Heavy on 49ers on Facebook.