San Francisco 49ers Schedule 2020: Leaks, Opponents and Dates

The San Francisco 49ers schedule is starting to take shape ahead of the NFL’s official release at 5 p.m. ET, as the Niners and the faithful figure out how what path San Francisco has to take to make a second-straight Super Bowl.

The 49ers won the NFC West en route to their NFC Championship title and ensuing Super Bowl appearance, rattling off a 13-3 record in head coach Kyle Shanahan’s first winning season since taking the reins in Santa Clara, California.

Besides the always-tantalizing home-and-away matchups with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, the 49ers already know their complete list of opponents due to their finish in the NFC West, which you can find further down this page.

Trustworthy Leaks

John Clayton Reports AFC-NFC Clashes to Open Season

Long-time NFL reporter John Clayton spoke to Pittsburgh radio station 93.7 “The Fan” on Wednesday, dropping a pretty important detail about the 2020 schedule.

.@JohnClaytonNFL tells @937theFan that the NFL schedule will be NFC vs AFC for the 1st 4 weeks of the season. Steelers play the NFC East. So 1st 4 games would be Cowboys, Eagles, Redskins, and Giants. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 6, 2020

If this is true, that would mean the 49ers will play the AFC East in the opening four games of the season. This could be a blessing and a curse for the 49ers, depending on how it shakes out.

The 49ers welcome the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills to the west coast, but travel for games against the New England Patriots and New York Jets.

This would guarantee that the Niners don’t have to visit Gillette Field or play the Jets in the late stages of the season, which is a positive for any time. However, San Francisco will take the road against the New York Giants as well, so a second, later trip to MetLife Stadium will still be a guarantee.

The 49ers will hope they can get their home and away games back-to-back rather than making round-trip flights coast-to-coast for the first four weeks.

This section will be updated with more news and reliable leaks as they are released. Stay tuned.

List of 2020 Opponents

Home

Arizona Cardinals (All-Time: 30-23 Home: 18-9, Current Streak: 2W)

Seattle Seahawks (All-Time: 17-26. Home: 9-11. Current Streak: 1W)

Los Angeles Rams (All-Time: 57-50-2. Home: 26-27-2. Current Streak: 2W)

Buffalo Bills (All-Time: 6-6. Home: 4-3. Current Streak: 1L)

Miami Dolphins (All-Time: 6-7. Home: 3-3. Current Streak: 1L)

Green Bay Packers (All-Time: 17-22. Home: 10-7. Current Streak: 2W)

Philadelphia Eagles (All-Time: 15-12. Home: 7-8. Current Streak: 1L)

Washington Redskins (All-Time: 18-10-1. Home: 10-3-1. Current Streak: 1W)

Away

Arizona Cardinals (All-Time: 31-26. Away: 12-14. Current Streak 2W)

Seattle Seahawks (All-Time: 17-26. Away: 8-15. Current Streak 1W)

Los Angeles Rams (All-Time: 57-50-2. Away: 31-23. Current Streak 2W)

New England Patriots (All-Time: 8-5. Away: 4-3. Current Streak 1L)

New York Jets (All-Time: 10-3. Away: 6-1. Current Streak 1L)

Dallas Cowboys (All-Time: 15-17-1. Away: 7-7-1. Current Streak 2L)

New York Giants (All-Time: 19-17. Away: 7-9. Current Streak 1L)

New Orleans Saints (All-Time: 49-26-2. Away: 26-14. Current Streak 1W)

Tentative Schedule

Week 1 (TBA) (Likely AFC East Opponent) Week 2 (TBA) (Likely AFC East Opponent) Week 3 (TBA) (Likely AFC East Opponent) Week 4 (TBA) (Likely AFC East Opponent) Week 5 (TBA) Week 6 (TBA) Week 7 (TBA) Week 8 (TBA) Week 9 (TBA) Week 10 (TBA) Week 11 (TBA) Week 12 (TBA) Week 13 (TBA) Week 14 (TBA) Week 15 (TBA) Week 15 (TBA) Week 16 (TBA) Week 17 (TBA)



