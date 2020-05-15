Aaron Rodgers Breaks Silence on Packers Drafting Jordan Love

After months of letting the world speculate how he is feeling about his current situation with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has finally broken his silence.

Rodgers admitted Friday afternoon he was not thrilled about the Packers trading up to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, telling local media members he was surprised by the decision; though, the 36-year-old veteran quarterback also said he was understanding of the staff’s desire to build for the future.

“General reaction at first was surprise,” Rodgers said on a conference call on Friday. “Like many people, not going to say I was thrilled by the pick. But you understand the organization is thinking not only about the present, but the future. I respect that. I understand their focus and their mindset. They thought he was such a great talent they had to go up and get him.”

Rodgers Welcomes Love, Says ‘He’s Not to Blame’

Rodgers didn’t think the Packers were interested in making such a bold move for a quarterback in this year’s draft class, especially with more immediate roster needs to address, but he didn’t flinch when asked about the possibility of welcoming in a challenger for his starting job.

“Well, look, I’m a realist,” Rodgers told ESPN Wisconsin in early March. “I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career. I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out anytime soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my place.”

Love and Rodgers had connected over the phone within 24 hours of the Packers moving up to select him in the first round, but the new NFL rookie didn’t say much about the details of their first conversation other than that it was positive. Rodgers didn’t expand much more upon what they discussed, but he reiterated his interest in working with him and developing a strong relationship similar to what he has had with his other backups during his career.

“It’s the same that I’ve done with all of my backup quarterbacks, and I feel great about those relationships I’ve developed over the years,” Rodgers said Friday. “Many of them are still really close friends. I consider Matt Flynn a really close friend. I still have a lot of contact over guys I’ve played with over the years. … I’ve had really great relationships over the years with those guys and expect to have that type of relationship with Jordan.

“Again, he didn’t ask to be drafted by the Packers. He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in, exciting about his opportunity. We had a great conversation the day after the draft, and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really great kid with a good head on his shoulders.”

