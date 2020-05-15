Art Rooney II Issues Statement About James Harrison’s ‘Envelope’ Claim

Well, that escalated … after a protracted delay.

It’s been a week since former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison appeared on Barstool’s ‘Going Deep’ podcast, which is co-hosted by Willie Colon, Harrison’s longtime teammate.

But suddenly, a claim made by Harrison during a more than hour-long conversation has attracted widespread attention, in part because of the way Harrison’s claim has been framed by some members of the media.

James Harrison: Mike Tomlin Handed Me ‘An Envelope’

In a nutshell, Harrison said that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin gave him ‘an envelope’ after the NFL fined Harrison $75,000 for what it deemed an illegal hit on Cleveland Browns wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi. The hit took place during an October 2010 game at Heinz Field—a game won by the Steelers, 28-10. Notably, Harrison was not flagged for the hit, which you can revisit below:

James Harrison's hit on MassaquoiJames Harrison's hit on Massaquoi vs Clevelend Brown 2010 2011-02-05T20:28:49Z

Specifically, Harrison told the podcast’s hosts: “I ain’t gonna lie to you, when that happened, right? The G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that…. I ain’t gonna say what, but he handed me an envelope after that.”

Harrison seems to be implying that Tomlin reimbursed him for the fine—or at least a portion of the fine. But some have interpreted what happened as Tomlin paying for the hit itself—something akin to a bounty. (If you recall, in 2012 the NFL suspended New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and ex-Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams for an entire year when evidence of a bounty program emerged.)

But paying a player for a vicious hit that knocks a player out of a game isn’t the same as reimbursing a player for a fine that the team believes was undeserved. And both Rooney and Tomlin argued that the Massaquoi hit was legal, with Rooney saying: “I think the play was a legal hit. It’s on the borderline, though.”

Art Rooney II’s Statement, James Harrison’s Agent Weighs In Too

Of course, it’s still against league rules for a team to reimburse a player who has been punished and fined, and the Steelers deny that this ever occurred.

Yesterday the team issued a statement from President Art Rooney II, who said: “I am very certain nothing like this ever happened. I have no idea why James would make a comment like this but there is simply no basis for believing anything like this.”

James Harrison’s agent Bill Parise concurred, telling the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review that the incident “never happened. I would have known that. It didn’t happen.”

Now if you listen to the entirety of the podcast episode in question, there’s a lot chest-puffing and a lot of machismo in evidence. For example, if you believe Harrison, it wasn’t at all unusual for him and his teammates to stay out all night during the season—and to go straight from after-hours clubs to the weight room before continuing on to meetings and practice.

So it’s possible that Harrison was somehow embellishing when talking about whatever did or did not transpire with ‘an envelope.’ Or maybe there is some truth to his statement, and being that he was talking with a former teammate, he got carried away and got a little too candid, without thinking through the potential implications.

But it’s also possible that Harrison was being devious and deliberately trying to make trouble for Tomlin and the Steelers’ organization. Harrison takes several shots at Tomlin during the course of the podcast, and also makes clear that he was at odds with Tomlin during his entire last year with the team. So it’s very possible that Harrison holds a grudge that exists to this day, though he insists this isn’t the case.

It’s also worth noting that Harrison has always been sensitive about being fined by the NFL, and may have convinced himself that Tomlin reimbursed him—or wanted to reimburse him—for one of his transgressions. In other words, getting ‘an envelope’ from Tomlin might be nothing more than a fantasy.

Regardless, I encourage you to listen to the podcast and decide for yourself. If nothing else, the episode includes several compelling new insights; for instance, Harrison might never have become AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 if a teammate hadn’t shown Deebo his $223,000 game check, which is what motivated Harrison to begin talking care of his body and devoting himself to football.

