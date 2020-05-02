Bears Make Final Decision on Mitchell Trubisky’s Fifth-Year Option

In one of the least surprising moves of the offseason so far, the Chicago Bears have declined to pick up quarterback Mitchell Trubisky’s fifth-year option, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. This offseason, the Bears brought in veteran Nick Foles, who still had $21 million guaranteed on his contract, with the apparent goal of creating a competition that either pushes Trubisky into greatness or results in Foles being capable enough to lead the team on a postseason run.

The #Bears are declining the fifth-year option on QB Mitch Trubisky, source said. The team has liked Trubisky’s attitude since the Nick Foles trade and it’ll be an open competition. A chance for Trubisky to make himself a lot of money before his contract expires next March. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

Bears GM Ryan Pace had remained staunchly non-committal about whether the team planned on picking up Trubisky’s option, and non we know why. If Pace had a great deal of confidence in Trubisky, he would have picked up the fifth-year option, but the fact that he didn’t speaks to his lack of faith in his former second-overall pick.

NFL analyst Field Yates noted that only one of the top five draft picks from the 2017 NFL Draft had their fifth-year options picked up: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Trubisky, Solomon Thomas of the San Francisco 49ers, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Floyd and Tennessee Titans wideout Corey Davis all saw their options declined by their respective teams.

2017 draft class fifth-year options for top 5 picks:

1. Browns DE Myles Garrett: ✅

2. Bears QB Mitch Trubisky: ❌

3. 49ers DL Solomon Thomas: ❌

4. Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: ❌

5. Titans WR Corey Davis: ❌ It’s hard to find a sure thing in the draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 2, 2020

Recent history says that if Trybisky wants to remain the starting quarterback for this franchise, he’s going to have to ball out moving forward. He’s going to have to capably beat Foles. And he should probably look at how Ryan Pace has handled player responses after their options have been either picked up or declined.

Bears GM Ryan Pace: Picked Up Leonard Floyd’s Option, Declined Kyle Fuller’s

Peliserro also reminded people on Twitter in a subsequent tweet that Chicago did pick up former first-round pick Leonard Floyd’s fifth-year option in 2019. Pace, who was asked about it at the time, was far less vague about picking up Floyd’s option than he was Trubisky’s, saying the team fully planned on doing so, as Floyd had earned it. The team picked up his option, and Floyd responded with a subpar year and was cut after the 2019 season.

Pelissero also noted Chicago did not pick up former first-round pick Kyle Fuller’s fifth-year option, and he responded with an excellent ‘prove-it’ season. The Bears signed Fuller to a four-year, $56 million contract the following year.

The #Bears didn’t pick up the fifth-year option on Kyle Fuller, who earned an extension and made the Pro Bowl in Year 5. They picked up the fifth-year option on Leonard Floyd, who was released before Year 5. All about how Trubisky — a 2018 Pro Bowl pick — produces from here. https://t.co/3vPMMx6VoV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 2, 2020

It’s not being overly dramatic to suggest that how Trubisky responds will determine whether he’s a free agent after the 2020 NFL season, or whether he remains the leader of this franchise.

The Bears choosing to decline Trubisky’s fifth-year option comes after news that both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson — both of whom were infamously passed up by Pace in favor of Trubisky — saw their options picked up, with huge contracts likely soon to come.

