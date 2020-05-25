Bears’ Safety Eddie Jackson Shares Fiery, Revenge-Filled New Mantra

The 2020 NFL season has yet to begin, but it seems as though Chicago Bears All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson has a new mission and a new mantra. Jackson wants everyone to know that he’s out for revenge. For what? Against whom? That’s difficult to ascertain, but based on his new Twitter profile information, Jackson is done with the doubters.

The Bears signed Jackson to a four-year deal worth $58.4 million, with $33 million of that guaranteed earlier this year, securing the ball hawk’s services for the foreseeable future. Chicago went 12-4 in 2018 before falling to 8-8 last season, and the team’s regression on both sides of the ball left few with abundant confidence in what the 2020 season will bring.

Whether Jackson is addressing those who feel the Bears will tank in 2020 or those who watched him slide to the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft is unclear, but Jackson is putting everyone on notice, stat.

Eddie Jackson’s New Twitter Bio is a Message to His Doubters

First, Jackson changed his background photo to an image with a singular word: ‘revenge.’ He also changed his caption and bio info to read the following:

“Coming For Everything They Say I Couldn’t Have…I Want REVENGE. #BounceBack #BrowardCounty.”

Utilizing the all caps method on the word ‘revenge’ seems like an ominous sign for opposing quarterbacks, although it will likely have the opposite effect on Bears fans, who have to be delighted Jackson is entering the upcoming season with a renewed fire. The #BounceBack hashtag is most likely referring to the Bears’ desire to have a 2018-like season, and the #BrowardCounty hashtag is a reference to his roots.

A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro in his three seasons, Jackson is already one of the team’s leaders on defense, and his attitude will go a long way in helping shape this defense.

Eddie Jackson Has Had His Share of Doubters

Broward County is located in Southeast Florida, and it’s where Jackson calls home. He was arrested a few times as a teenager before a sobering talk with his mother sent him on a better path.

“Eddie saw himself falling by the wayside. He realized where he was headed. But he had dreams of doing something bigger with himself. So when he saw himself falling, he knew it was time to make changes,” his father said back in 2017.

Jackson threw himself into football, and has not looked back. A few injuries during his tenure at Alabama hurt his trade value, and once a projected second-round pick, he slide to the fourth round, where the Bears traded up to snag him.

One draft expert at the time felt Jackson would be nothing more than a solid backup in the league, and it’s likely those people, along with those who feel the Bears will be among the league’s worst in 2020, who have given Jackson his current motivation.

