Ben Roethlisberger’s New Look Hints at Big News for Steelers QB

In December, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told NBC Sunday Night Football sideline reporter Michele Tafoya that he wouldn’t shave off his beard until he is able to throw a football again.

Well, Big Ben has received his long-awaited shave, not to mention a haircut.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: ‘He’s Back!’

A tweet posted to Big Ben’s Twitter account this morning shows a clean-shaven Roethlisberger on an airplane, recounting how he wasn’t going to shave or get a haircut until he could throw again.

“Like, throw it to one of my teammates, like a legit NFL pass,” he adds.

The video then cuts to Roethlisberger on a high school practice field, throwing passes to teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Connor and Ryan Switzer. The tweet is accompanied by a message from Roethlisberger, which says: “Feels good to be back out there with my guys!”

At the end of the clip, Smith-Schuster announces “He’s back!” It’s an extra bit of confirmation that Big Ben’s surgically-repaired elbow is NFL-ready.

Also included in the video is a still photo of Roethlisberger getting the aforementioned shave and haircut, a big smile on his face.

The players appear to be working out at Chuck Knox Stadium—aka Quaker Valley High School Stadium—in Leetsdale, approximately a half-hour northwest of downtown Pittsburgh.

Big Ben a ‘Mountain Man’ No More

Roethlisberger’s recent attention to personal grooming ought to put an end to the jokes and memes making reference to Big Ben looking like a mountain man—or worse, a homeless person.

During the Steelers’ prime time game against the Buffalo Bills this past December one Twitter user asked why “Ben Roethlisberger looks like a weathered old fisherman who’s seen some STUFF?”

Why does Ben Roethlisberger look like a weathered old fisherman who’s seen some STUFF? 😳 pic.twitter.com/S9ey7ikwx9 — Corey Cohen #StayHome (@CoreyECohen) December 16, 2019

Another dubbed him “Ben ‘Yukon Cornelius’ Roethlisberger.”

And another simply tweeted, “Geez, 3.5 months on IR and Ben Roethlisberger turned into [Detroit Lions head coach] Matt Patricia.”

Geez. 3.5 months on IR and Ben Roethlisberger turned into Matt Patricia?! pic.twitter.com/uOFCjTWvAn — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) December 16, 2019

With Big Ben’s big beard now in the rear-view mirror, more news on the condition of his throwing arm is sure to follow. Stay tuned.

