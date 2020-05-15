11 Best e-Bike Conversion Kits

The best e-bike conversion kits turn your existing bike into a more powerful version of its former self and can be more cost-effective than purchasing a new e-bike upfront. Whether you’re looking for a robust electric bike conversion kit for your mountain bike or even a fat tire bike , or you want an electric bike kit for your commuter bike, there’s a kit for everyone on this list.

Our Unbiased Reviews

1. 8FUN Bafang BBSHD Mid Drive Electric Bike Conversion Kit Price: $763.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Can be used with 48 and 52-volt batteries

Works with many different types of bikes

Comes with a speed sensor and magnets Cons: Not for use with carbon fiber frames

Kit is quite heavy

Display may not show full battery power with 48-volt batteries Some e-bike conversion kits limit you to a specific voltage, but this electric bicycle kit is designed for use with 48 and 52-volt batteries. However, the company recommends using a 52-volt battery for the best results. The package includes a Bafang BBSHD 48-volt 1,000-watt motor along with brake levers. However, you can swap out the brake levers for hydraulic and mechanical sensors. Multiple size options are available, including a 42T with a 68-millimeter bottom bracket, with or without a 17.5Ah downtube battery, up to a 46T sprocket with a 120-millimeter bottom bracket with a choice between a 17.5Ah downtube or touring rack battery or a 52-volt 14Ah downtube battery. This e-bike conversion kit works with many different types of bikes, including mountain, road, commuter, and fat tire bikes. The kit comes with an optional Bluetooth LCD display, a pair of cranks, speed sensor and magnets, a headlight for increased visibility and more. 2. theebikemotor E-Bike Hub Motor Conversion kit Price: $580.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Fits most 20 to 29-inch wheels

Can reach a top speed of 50 miles per hour

For your safety, the motor is automatically turned off when you brake Cons: Not for fat bikes

Won't fit 27.5-inch wheels

Can't be used with lead batteries You don’t have to worry about whether this e-bike conversion kit is a good fit for your bike, as it’s available in sizes ranging from 20 to 29-inch wheels. The one exception is 27.5-inch wheels. Options are also available for hydraulic and disc brakes. This electric bicycle conversion kit is designed for the rear wheel and includes a powerful 3,000-watt DC motor with an MTX Sun Ringle rim. You can choose between 48, 60 and 72-volt brushless gearless hub motors. The top speed depends on your setup but can range from up to 35 miles per hour with the 48-volt 3,000-watt kit up to 50 miles per hour with the 72-volt 3,000-watt option. For your safety, the motor is automatically turned off when you brake. Even the entry-level option provides more than enough power to conquer challenging hill climbs and more. A 3.5-inch color display shows the time, speed, battery power level, mileage, input power and gear. 3. EBIKELING Direct Drive Front or Rear Conversion Kit Price: $341.49 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Optional LED and upgraded LCD displays available

Includes a direct drive brushless hub motor

Upgraded display shows you the battery percentage, total and current trip distance, speed, wattage and PAS levels Cons: Only comes with one torque arm

Not the quietest motor

Can take awhile to assemble If you’re looking for power, this is one of the best e-bike conversion kits for the money with its 1200-watt hub motor and a 30-amp controller. The package includes a direct drive brushless hub motor along with a brushless motor controller and a choice between a twist or thumb throttle. Aside from front and rear thumb and twist throttles, you can also opt for an LED display or upgrade to the LCD display. An upgraded display shows you the battery percentage, total and current trip distance, speed, wattage and PAS levels. Other perks include a torque arm along with two brake levers that come with safety switches. 4. JUNSTAR Bafang Mid Motor Ebike Conversion Kit Price: $1,102.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Optional LCD display with Bluetooth functionality

Has 1,000 watts of power

Works with 48 and 52-volt batteries Cons: Display may not show full battery percentage with 48-volt batteries

Battery isn't waterproof

Not for use with carbon fiber frames If you’re looking for a powerful e-bike conversion kit, this setup delivers with its 1,000 watts of power. You’ll also find plenty of options, from the 68-millimeter 42T set with a 11.6Ah battery to the more robust 120-millimeter 46T set with a 52-volt 14Ah battery. With so many options to choose from, it’s no wonder that this electric bicycle conversion kit is suitable for a wide range of bikes, including mountain and road bikes as well as fat tire and commuter bikes. However, it’s best to avoid using this e-bike conversion kit on carbon frames. Samsung cell batteries are included, and you can expect a charging time of four to seven hours. Once the battery is fully charged you can expect a range of roughly 25 to 37 miles. An optional LCD display with Bluetooth functionality lets you view your speed, PAS, distance covered and more. While this electric bike conversion kit is compatible with 48 and 52-volt batteries, it works best with 52-volt batteries. 5. Schuck Front Wheel Electric Bicycle Conversion Motor Kit Price: $305.62 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Only takes one to two hours to install

Motor covered by a 12-month warranty

Electric brake levers instantly cut power Cons: Non-motor parts only have a three-month warranty

Maximum 48 voltage

Instruction manual could be better This ebike conversion kit features a 48-volt 500-watt brushless motor, which can propel your bike to a maximum speed of 20 miles per hour. Options range from a 36-volt 16-inch kit up to a 48-volt 700c kit to fit virtually every type of bike. You’ll need one to two hours to install this front wheel motor kit onto your bike. Installation instructions are included to guide you along the way. Other perks include an LCD3 display that shows all the essentials and more, including trip distance, wattage, PAS levels, battery percentage and speed. If an error does occur you’ll see a corresponding code on the display. The motor is covered by a 12-month warranty while other components have a three-month warranty. Other features include a thumb throttle, low voltage protection, a multi-point pedal-assist sensor and electric brake levers to instantly cut the power. 6. Bafang BBS02B Mid Drive Electric Bike Conversion Kit Price: $479.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: E-bike conversion kit comes with brake levers or hydraulic sensors

Includes a speed sensor and magnets

Optional LCD display with Bluetooth functionality Cons: Doesn't work with coaster brakes

Won't fit fat tire bikes

Some complaints of Bluetooth connectivity issues with the LCD display The Bafang BBS02B is easy to install and doesn’t require much more than removing the crankset and center shaft for installation. Several variations are available, including options with and without a battery. For example, you can select the 44T chain ring or 44T and 11.6Ah down tube battery kits up to the 52T chain ring and 52T and 52-volt 14Ah down tube battery kit. Part of the appeal of this Bafang electric bicycle conversion kit is that it’s highly versatile and works with most mountain and road bikes, except ones with carbon frames. Once the kit is installed you’ll get a powerful 750-watt motor, which is plenty of conquering steep climbs, rolling along tricky terrain and more. The e-bike conversion kit comes with brake levers or hydraulic sensors along with a waterproof cable, thumb throttle, a speed sensor and magnets, and even a headlight for safer riding in low-light settings. An LCD display with Bluetooth functionality is optional. 7. JAXPETY Electric Bicycle Hub Motor Conversion Kit Price: $174.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Front and rear wheels measure 26 x 1.75 inches and weigh 16.5 pounds

Powerful 1,000-watt motor gets up to 28 miles per hour

Comes with a 48-volt indicator Cons: Kit doesn't include a battery or charger

Assembly instructions aren't very good

Not for use with lead batteries You can choose the mount this e-bike conversion kit on the front or rear of your bike, making it a versatile choice for nearly any bike. Both options have a robust 48 volts and 1,000 watts of power that can get you up to speeds of nearly 28 miles per hour. The front and rear wheels measure 26 x 1.75 inches and weigh 16.5 pounds. A 48-volt controller is also included, along with hand brakes, a twist throttle, battery power indicator and more. 8. Bafang Front Hub Motor Electric Bike Conversion Kit Price: $772.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Brake levers safely cut power supply to the motor when necessary

Maximum speed of roughly 25 miles per hour

Power rating of 500 watts is plenty for trail riding, touring, commuting and more Cons: Only covered by a one-year warranty

Assembly instructions could be better

Might not fit certain drop-outs Propel your standard bike to new levels with this Bafang ebike conversion kit, which has a power rating of 500 watts and is robust enough for trail riding, touring, commuting and more. A choice between e-bike and pedal-assist modes makes your rides that much more enjoyable. You’ll find this electric bike conversion kit in a wide range of options, from the smallest 20-inch and C18 to 700c and C965. Whether you’re cruising off road or need to pick it up to get over that pesky hill on your daily commute, this conversion kit has a maximum speed of roughly 25 miles per hour. It’s also highly efficient and comes with brake levers that safely cut power supply to the motor when necessary. You’ll find everything you need in this kit, including the front wheel and motor, controller and controller case, a thumb throttle and a brake lever or hydraulic brake sensor. Optional accessories include a Bafang LCD display, extension cable and a battery and charger. Installation takes about an hour. An installation video is included, along with a manual. 9. EBIKELING Geared Front or Rear Electric Bicycle Conversion Kit Price: $272.03 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Each version has a powerful 36-volt 500-watt motor

Includes everything you need for installation

Available twist or thumb controllers Cons: Battery isn't included

Doesn't come with battery adapters or connectors

Confusing assembly instructions Convert the front or rear of your bike to an e-bike with this e-bike conversion kit. The kit comes in several variations, from a front wheel kit with a thumb throttle and LCD display to an upgraded set with an LED display, along with twist throttles. The same options are available for the rear of the bike. Each kit features a 36-volt 500-watt motor and is designed for 26-inch tires. You’ll find everything you need to successfully install the set, including the motor and wheel, controller, brake levers, throttle, LCD or LED display, torque arm, pedal assist sensor and cable ties to secure the components. Tires and batteries are not included. 10. TongSheng TSDZ2 Mid Central Motor Conversion Kit Price: $389.00 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Fits all 36-volt battery packs

Torque sensors on both sides

Maximum power is 500 watts Cons: Doesn't come with a programming cable

Will only work with standard BSA threads

Not compatible with 52-volt batteries Bring your old bike to life with this electric bike conversion kit, which features a powerful 500-watt motor and 36 volts. A power assist ratio of 36 to 300 percent is plenty to power you up hills and along more challenging terrain. Whether you’re using this ebike conversion kit to give yourself a boost as you commute to work or explore new terrain in your area, you can get up to speeds of just over 15 miles per hour. An included LCD display shows all the essential information you’ll need as you ride, including power, speed, trip distance, the battery level and more. A built-in controller adds an extra element of convenience, and you’ll find torque sensors on both sides for greater accuracy. This electric bike conversion kit will fit all 36-volt battery packs. 11. L-faster Twist or Thumb Electric Conversion Kit Price: $99.99 Amazon Customer Reviews Shop at Amazon Pros: Twist and thumb kits come in 24 and 36-volt variations

Mounting plates and bolts are included with each kit

Each kit comes with a 250-watt brush motor Cons: Won't work on bikes with coaster brakes

Not recommended for bikes with a rear hub diameter under 36 milimeters

Kits don't include batteries or chargers This electric bike conversion kit fits most bike wheels as it mounts onto the sprocket on your bike’s wheel spokes. Once it’s in place, the 250-watt brush motor will give you an extra boost when you need it. Several variations are available, from 24-volt thumb and twist kits to more powerful 36-volt thumb and twist kits. A motor controller is included, along with corresponding twist or thumb throttles with battery indicators. The twist kit comes with a key switch while the thumb kit contains a switch button. Mounting plates and bolts are included with each kit.

Are E-bike Conversion Kits Good?

Maybe you have an old bike (or two) lying around that you just can't bring yourself to part with, or you're intrigued by the thought of trying out the power of an electric motor without the potentially high upfront cost of an e-bike. Either way, electric bike conversion kits give you the flexibility of choosing which bike you want to use along with the type of kit that works best for you and your bike.

There is no standard for installing an e-bike conversion kit, so you'll need to decide whether you want a rear-wheel kit or a front wheel kit. Both options involve removing the existing tire and replacing it with the motor and any necessary components, such as a crank arm or a speed sensor.

Some electric bicycle kits are easier to install than others, especially if you have some previous experience working on a bike. Don't worry if you're not mechanically inclined, however, as most conversion kit enthusiasts are able to make it through the installation process without issue.

Which Are the Best E-bike Conversion Kits?

Generally speaking, the more you spend to get an e-bike conversion kit, the more power and performance you can expect. You don't need to splurge on the most expensive electric bicycle kit available, however, as the best e-bike conversion kits largely depend on your bike, riding habits and the amount of riding you'll be doing. For example, if you typically use your bike for shorter rides, you can get away with less power and performance.

According to Easyebiking.com, you can get an e-bike conversion kit with 350 watts of power and a 10Ah (ampere hour) battery for shorter distances. If you frequently head out on longer rides or often find yourself riding over rougher terrain, such as mud and rocks, you might want to consider an e-bike conversion kit with 500 to 750 watts and a 40Ah battery.

Can I Convert My Bike to an E-bike?

You can convert many different types of bikes into an e-bike. Front hub conversion kits tend to be the more popular and more affordable type of e-bike conversion kit. One of the biggest draws of a front hub conversion kit is that it often doesn't require special tools for installation. To properly convert your bike, you often simply need to remove the front wheel, replace it with the one in the kit and set up the wire from the hub to the controller to complete the installation.

On the other hand, rear hub conversion kits can be trickier to install. However, fans of rear hub kits praise the rear placement because it provides a more balanced ride and doesn't require you to use as much wire.

Another option is direct drive to the rear wheels. According to WheelsGo, the advantage of this setup is that it can be more efficient overall, as the electric motor is bolted onto the frame, with a chain running to the rear wheel. Most of these types of e-bike conversion kits are also affordably priced, making them a practical entry-level option. However, these electric bicycle conversion kits can be a bit bulky and may require extra parts to assemble.

See Also: