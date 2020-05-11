7 Best Fairway Woods for Distance & Forgiveness

Proven technology and an easy-to-hit design highlight the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods, which are available in both 15 (3 wood) and 18 degrees (5 wood).

So let’s take a quick look at some of Cleveland’s technology in the Launcher HB Turbo Woods:

Turbocharged Cup Face: The thin responsive turbocharged face has a higher Coefficient of Restitution (COR) for less energy loss on contact to promote faster speeds and greater distances.

HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch.

Ultralight Hosel: The Ultralight Hosel combines with the counter-balanced shaft design to increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and provide maximum forgiveness.

The club head is somewhat oversized and has an aerodynamic design has. It features a sleek matte black finish, which will help when addressing the golf ball as it contrasts well against the grass and reduces glare. Each has a Miyazaki C. Kuma graphite shaft available in Regular, Stiff, or Senior flex.

