7 Best Fairway Woods for Distance & Forgiveness

When researching golf clubs and the best fairway woods, it’s important to take note of the technology used. That’s because clubs these days are stacked with tech and features designed to provide distance, accuracy, and forgiveness. And we’ve compiled a list below of some of the best fairway woods on the market today to help you find out which is the right one for you.
Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Strong Turbocharged Cup Face has a higher Coefficient of Restitution (COR) for less energy loss on contact for more distance
- HiBore Crown lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for a higher launch
- Ultralight Hosel combines with the shaft design to increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and provide forgiveness
- It is more on the bulky side, just in case you prefer a more compact design in your woods
- Some users felt it had more spin than anticipated
- It can be quite loud on contact
Proven technology and an easy-to-hit design highlight the Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Woods, which are available in both 15 (3 wood) and 18 degrees (5 wood).
So let’s take a quick look at some of Cleveland’s technology in the Launcher HB Turbo Woods:
Turbocharged Cup Face: The thin responsive turbocharged face has a higher Coefficient of Restitution (COR) for less energy loss on contact to promote faster speeds and greater distances.
HiBore Crown: The HiBore Crown creates a low, deep center of gravity (CG) which helps get a higher launch.
Ultralight Hosel: The Ultralight Hosel combines with the counter-balanced shaft design to increase the Moment of Inertia (MOI) and provide maximum forgiveness.
The club head is somewhat oversized and has an aerodynamic design has. It features a sleek matte black finish, which will help when addressing the golf ball as it contrasts well against the grass and reduces glare. Each has a Miyazaki C. Kuma graphite shaft available in Regular, Stiff, or Senior flex.
Find more Cleveland Golf Launcher HB Turbo Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
Callaway Mavrik Max Fairway Woods
Cons:
- Jailbreak and Face Cup technologies combine with the T2C Carbon Crown combine to provide distance and forgiveness
- Leading edge geometry promotes easier, higher launch
- 2 weighting options (14g and 2g) provide different launch angles, spin-rates, and neutral or draw bias
- Some users might find it takes a while to figure out the interchangeable weights to cater their swing
- It has a very large club head which might take some getting used to (200cc compared to 174cc in the standard Mavrik)
- On the pricey side
An oversized club head combined with the always-fresh Callaway technology makes the Mavrik Max one of the best fairway woods for distance and forgiveness of 2020.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the top highlights of this club, which is available in seven different lofts: 13.5 degrees (3+ wood), 15 (3W), 18 (5W), 20 (Heavenwood), 21 (7W), 23 (9W), and 25 (11W):
Artificial Intelligence Flash Face SS20: The face is forged with C300 maraging steel to are uniquely designed for each loft for better ball speed and performance.
Jailbreak & Face Cup Technologies: These combine with a T2C Carbon Crown to promote extra distance, forgiveness, and overall consistency.
Customizable Weighting: 2 interchangeable weight options (14g and 2g) can cater to your swing mechanics to help provide different launch angles, spin-rates, and neutral or draw bias.
Leading Edge Geometry: This lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) so you can get higher launch and optimal ball flight.
Available in both right- and left-handed styles, there a variety of shafts and flexes.
Find more Callaway Mavrik Max Fairway Woods information and reviews here.
-
TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Constructed with precise positioning of the Center of Gravity (CG) in the clubhead for higher launch
- Speed Pocket Technology maximizes face flexibility for increased ball speed and forgiveness
- Twist Face Technology promotes maximum forgiveness even on off-center hits
- There is no draw bias built into this club, so if you're someone who slices, it could take time to get used to
- On the pricey side
- Quantities might be limited
Highlighted by unique technology designed to get you serious launch and distance, the TaylorMade SIM Max has been named one of Golf Digest’s best fairway woods, garnering Gold status on their 2020 Hot List.
The precise positioning of the Center of Gravity (CG) in the clubhead promotes higher launch with minimal effort in your swing whether you’re in the fairway or using a tee.
Let’s a take a closer examination of TM’s technology in the SIM (Shape In Motion) Max, a club carried by PGA pro Dustin Johnson:
V Steel Sole Design: This allows for excellent turf interaction for cleaner contact whether you’re in the fairway or in the rough.
Twist Face: This helps with forgiveness as the face was built with corrective angles to promote straighter shots even on off-center shots.
Thru-Slot Speed Pocket: This increases the flexibility of the sole which results in faster club and ball speeds for greater distance.
C300 Ultra-Strong Steel Face: Unique to the SIM Max Fairway and Rescue, the C300 steel promotes strength and speed in the face for exceptional speeds.
This club doesn’t have a draw bias, so if you’re someone who tends to slice, check out the TaylorMade SIM Max D Fairway.
Find more TaylorMade SIM Max Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Diamond Face Technology faster balls speeds and less spin for greater distance
- Max Moment of Inertia (MOI) Design provides extra forgiveness on miss-hits
- Slipstream Sole promotes faster clubhead speeds and smoother turf interaction
- Some users felt it didn't get very high launch (though that might not be a con for some)
- Some might find it a bit bulky
- You can't adjust the loft
A sleek design, top-notch technology, and an easy-to-hit quality highlight the Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Fairway Wood, a 2020 Golf Digest Hot List Gold member. And for the price, it’s one of the best fairway woods this year.
A closer look into the EXS 220 reveals:
Diamond Face Technology: This makes a “hotter” face and helps get faster ball speeds, lower spin, and more forgiveness.
Max Moment of Inertia (MOI) Design: There’s an adjustable 6 gram back weight and the higher MOI provides excellent forgiveness, even on miss-hits.
Dual Carbon Tech: Located in the heel and toe of the sole. this reduces weight and promotes faster speeds
Slipstream Sole: Wider speed channels promote smooth turf interaction for faster club speeds.
Sound Diffusion Bar: This provides solid sound on contact.
The club is available in both right- and left-hand styles in a variety of shaft flexes and lofts.
Find more Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
Cobra King SpeedZone Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Hollow split rails create a larger "hot" area for higher launch and better ball speed
- CNC milled face is extra precise and pushes the club to the legal limits
- Carbon fiber crown lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for higher lauch
- Some users felt the standard SpeedZone wood yielded the least amount of distance
- Standard model probably best suited for higher handicaps
- Quantities might be limited
Cobra’s best fairway woods of 2020 are the SpeedZone series, which include the Standard. Tour, and Big Tour models. Each are highlighted by the same game-improving technology, but the three clubs do have some differences.
Let’s take a look at the tech:
Hollow Split High-Speed Rails: The rails flex to create an extra large “hot” area from the heel to toe in the club face, resulting in higher launch and faster ball speeds.
CNC Milled Face: The milled face is extra precise for faster speeds, pushing the club to the legal limits (don’t worry, it is).
Baffler Rails: These help improve turf interaction on all types of grass and bunkers.
Carbon Fiber Crown: This puts the Center of Gravity (CG) lower and deeper for higher launch and forgiveness.
The Standard is designed for distance and forgiveness for high launch and low spin and features a traditional profile.
The Tour Fairway is for the lower handicapper as it has the smallest head size and a lower launch.
The Big Tour has an oversized clubhead and is built for maximum distance.
Find more Cobra King SpeedZone Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
Srixon F Z85 Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Crown step promotes forgiveness, lowers the Center of Gravity (CG), and helps get extra distance
- Lightweight carbon crown moves the weight to the perimeter for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI)
- Cup Face increases the Coefficient of Restitution (COR) for added speed and distance
- There's no way to adjust the loft
- Some said the 3 wood (15 degrees) was a little difficult to get launch with
- Quantities might be limited
For the value, the Srixon Z F85 is one of the best fairway woods on the market as it garnered Silver status in Golf Digest’s 2020 Hot List.
Some of its top features include:
Crown Step Technology: This advanced geometry lowers the Center of Gravity (CG) for increased forgiveness and distance.
Lightweight Carbon Crown: This moves the weight to the perimeter for a higher Moment of Inertia (MOI) and extra stability.
Cup Face Technology: This increases the Coefficient of Restitution (COR) across the club face for faster speeds and distance.
Find more Srixon F Z85 Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
-
Callaway Golf Rogue Fairway Wood
Cons:
- Jailbreak Technology uses two internal bars to stiffen the body putting more impact load on the club face for faster ball speeds and more distance
- Triaxial Carbon Crown helps get easier launch and more forgiveness
- Internal Standing Wave Technology promotes higher launch and less spin for greater distance
- Doesn't have customizable weighting
- You can't adjust the loft
- 2018 model so quantities might be limited
The Callaway Rogue is an older model. but still one of the best fairway woods thanks to innovative technology and a good price tag.
Named a Golf Digest Hot List Gold club in 2018, it’s still a very popular wood used today. Let’s check out some of the technology.
Jailbreak & Face Cup Technologies: These combine with an ultra-thin Carpenter 455 steel face to promote faster speeds, extra distance, forgiveness, and overall consistency.
Internal Standing Wave Technology: This positions the Center of Gravity (CG) low and forward promote higher launch, lower spin, and more distance.
Triaxial Carbon Crown: This is material is lightweight and stronger than steel. This lowers the CG for easier launch and increases the Moment of Inertia (MOI) for more forgiveness.
Aero Package: This refines the size, shape, and position of the Speed Step for better airflow and faster club speeds.
Find more Callaway Rogue Fairway Wood information and reviews here.
