15 Best Golf Cart Bags for the Money

Finding the perfect golf bag for carts can be a difficult task. So many questions: What style do I want? How much do I want to spend? How much storage do I need? What color? Famous brand or under-the-radar company? … and on and on and on. Well, don’t worry, we’re here to help.
We’ve compiled a list of the most popular and best golf cart bags below to help you figure out which is the right one for you. We’ve got inexpensive golf bags, bags with insulated coolers, lightweight bags, bags with lots of storage space. You name it, it’s on the list. So take a look, check out the pros and cons, and see which model you like the most.
1. Sun Mountain C-130 Cart BagPrice: $227.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The 14-way top has full length dividers and a reverse top for excellent cart compatibility
- There 13 pockets, including 2 full-length for apparel, 2 velour-lined, a cooler pocket, and more
- Smart Strap System uses 2 Velcro straps to attach the bag to the cart and keeps it from moving and gives you easy access to all the pockets
- It's a little but heavier at about 8 pounds
- Some might find it a bit bulky
- Some users felt the Smart Strap System to attach the bag to the cart wasn't very effective
While the Sun Mountain C-130 is a couple years old, it’s still one of the best golf cart bags on the market today thanks to its unique cart-friendly design, plentiful storage, sleek style, and cool extras.
The bag is very compatible for cart users as it has a reverse orientation top with three grab handles that slant at an angle. The Smart Strap System uses two Velcro straps to securely attach the bag to the cart to prevent moving and pocket blockage. The cart strap pass-through also helps get you easy access to all the pockets.
There are 13 total pockets and they all are forward-facing, a unique and slick feature which allows you convenient entry to all of them. There are two full-length pockets for gear and golf shoes, two velour-lined pockets (one is water-resistant), a ventilated cooler pocket, a magnetic-closure rangefinder pocket, and other pockets for golf balls, tees, and other nessecary equipment and valuables.
The top itself is 14-way with a separate putting well, all of which have full length dividers for club protection and organization. There’s also a rainhood to keep your clubs dry. The C-130 has an adjustable padded single strap.
2. Callaway Mavrik Org 14 Cart BagPrice: $241.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top has full length dividers as well as a large putter well with a TPE insert for protection
- The top is non-stadium style allows the wedges to sit flush and eliminating "club hang"
- Cool extras like a front-facing rangefinder compartment, electric trolley battery pack pocket, and
- A little expensive for this list
- Quantities might be limited
- There's only 1 color available in this style
The Mavrik line is new for 2020 and it’s featured on Callaway drivers, irons, woods, and more clubs, as well as bags. And the Mavrik Org 14 is their best-selling cart bag.
The bag is highlighted by 14-way top that has full length dividers, including a large putter well with a TPE (thermoplastic elastomer) insert to protect the shaft. It’s even got the Odyssey Putter logo molded on it. The top is non-stadium style, so it’ll keep the wedges level so there’s no “club hang.” The top also has two molded grab handles for easy pick-up.
As for storage, there are 11 total pockets, including those for golf apparel and shoes, accessories, a front-facing molded pocket for range finders, a velour-lined valuables pockets, among other. Other cool features include a carabiner towel hook with a glove attachment and an electric trolley batter pack pocket.
The bag, which has a single adjustable strap, is made of durable fabric but weighs just six pounds.
3. TaylorMade Select Cart BagPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way padded top with full length dividers (and putter well) with 2 grab handles
- It has less pockets and a slimmer, lighter design for easy maneuverability
- The base is made of anti-slip materials for added security on both riding and push carts
- It doesn't have a loop for cart straps
- It doesn't have as many pockets as others on this list (7)
- There's no insulated cooler pocket
The TaylorMade Select doesn’t have all the bells and whistles as some other models, but when it comes to value and functionality, it’s one of the best golf cart bags available right now. It’s a 2019 model, but because of the price tag and performance it remains a very popular golf bag.
The Select has a 14-way padded top with full length dividers, including separates spots for drivers and putters. The full length dividers will keep all of your clubs protected and organized for easy access. There are also two ergonomic grip handles at the top for quick picking up and a rainhood to keep your clubs dry.
There are seven total pockets, including two large front facing compartments for apparel and golf balls. There’s also a velour-lined valuables pocket and others for other accessories, such as tees, gloves, and more.
The bag has multi-material constructed for durability and the base is made of anti-slip materials so it will stay securely in both riding and push carts. It’s got a single padded strap for carrying and weighs about 7 pounds.
4. Ogio Convoy SE Cart Bag 14Price: $249.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Storage includes large insulated cooler compartment, water-resistant valuables pocket, and a removable ball pocket panel
- 14-way top has full length dividers, a large separate putting well, and 3 integrated lift handles
- Durably made of 300 Denier polyester with 9 YKK zippered pockets
- A bit on the pricey side for this list
- It's Ogio MOD (Modular Organizational Design) compatible, but doesn't include the MOD
- While lightweight (under 6 pounds), if the pockets are fully packed it could be very heavy for some
The Ogio Convoy SE Cart Bag 14 is all about storage and functionality as it features 13 total pockets and a 14-way top with full length dividers to keep your clubs separated, protected, and easy-to-reach.
The top has a separate extra large wells for putters and drivers, as well as three integrated handles for easy lifting.
As for storage, it’s a got ton for everything you could possibly need for a fun day on the course. Of the 13 pockets, nine have durable YKK zippers. There’s a large apparel pocket, water-resistant valuables pocket, a large insulated cooler pocket with a liquid release spout, an insulated water bottle pocket, a removable ball pocket panel, pockets for golf accessories and more. It also has convenient external spots for tees. a towel, an umbrella, and a velcro glove patch.
Other highlights include a double cart strap pass-through with a lift top pocket and an adjustable padded single strap for simple carrying.
The bag measures 35.2 inches high, 16.5 inches deep, and 11.4 inches wide, while weighing just 5.9 pounds. It’s made of strong 100 percent 300 Denier polyester. The Convoy SE is currently available in seven colors — Blue (pictured), Black, Dark Grey, Haze, Mustard, Punk Splash, and Sage.
5. Bag Boy Chiller Cart BagPrice: $177.52Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The removable, insulated cooler bag holds six 12-ounce cans
- 14-way top has full length dividers as well as a separate rubberized putter well
- Features Top-Lok Technology,which is a patented bag-to-cart attachment system
- Top-Lok Technology might not work with all push carts and could be difficult to connect
- Some users felt there were some design problems (ie. the umbrella holder not fitting when attached to the push cart)
- The bag might be a bit too bulky if the cooler and pockets are completely filled
The Bag Boy Chiller Cart Bag can hold everything you need for a day on the course — clubs, balls, tees, towel, glove, apparel. Oh, and a 6-pack of your favorite beverage in a removable insulated cooler. Wait, what? It sure does.
When it comes to golf bags with coolers, this is certainly one of the better ones. And it stacks up with the best golf cart bags, too. Not only does it have that removable cooler, but it also has a 14-way top with full length dividers and a rubberized putting well and patented Top-Lok Technology, which attaches the bag to a Bag Boy push cart. The top also has easy-grip assist handles.
The Chiller has nine zippered pockets, including two large and two midsize garment compartments, two accessory pockets, an oversized spot for golf balls, and a fleece-lined valuables pocket, then also three easy access mesh pockets.
Other features include an umbrella sleeve and holders for pens and divot tools.
7. Wilson NFL Golf Cart BagPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top with full length dividers and grip handles positioned to be very cart-friendly
- 11 pockets include 2 large for garments, a large insulated cooler pocket,
- Ideal for NFL fans as the bag features vivid team colors
- Availability might be limited for some teams
- Some users felt the top design made it difficult to retrieve and return the clubs to the bag
- Some users said the zippers weren't the best quality
If you’re a football and avid golfer, then no doubt the Wilson NFL Golf Cart Bag is one you need as it will show off your team pride, but it’s also as functional as any model you’ll find.
Featuring vivid team colors (Dallas Cowboys are pictured here), the bag was designed to be extremely cart-friendly as the top has three grip handles specifically positioned to fit like a puzzle piece. The cart strap loop and large 11 by 9 inch trolley help keep the bag securely in place.
The 14-way top, which measures 9.5 by 8.5 inches, has full length dividers with cloth lining for protection and a separate front-facing putter well that can fit oversized grips.
Lightweight at just five pounds, the bag has plenty of storage (11 total pockets), including two large compartments for your golf apparel, an insulated cooler at the base, three velour-lined valuables pockets, four external compartments for accessories, and a couple easy-access exterior mesh pockets.
Made of ripstop polyester with metal hardware, the bag also includes three side lift handles, an umbrella holder, a towel ring/glove holder, an adjustable padded carry strap, and a rain hood.
8. EG Eagole Super Light Cart BagPrice: $94.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The E-Trolley base is designed to fit push/pull carts in addition to riding carts
- Large insulated cooler (9 inches wide, 12 tall) can hold 6 12-ounce cans and ice packets
- 9 total pockets with the accessory compartments in an easy-to-reach location
- Some users felt the cooler didn't keep drinks very cold over the course of a round
- Some users felt the bag wasn't very durable overall
- Some users felt the club dividers made it difficult to take out and put in
The EG Eagole Super Light Golf Cart Bag is highlighted byhttps://amzn.to/3cxAnk7 its E-Trolley base system, which makes it compatible with most golf push carts, It’s also one of the least expensive bags on the list.
The bag features nine total pockets, including two full length units for your golf apparel, one large insulated cooler which can fit 6 12-ounce cans as well as ice packs, multiple oversized accessory pockets, and two velour-lined compartments for valuables. Other storage features include glove/towel rings, padded shoulder strap, and a rain hood.
There is a 14-way top with slots for each of your clubs, including a putter with oversized grips. There are three grip handles at the top positioned specifically to fit in a cart and give you easy club access.
The EG Eagole Super Light goes to the best golf cart bags don’t need to put a huge dent in your wallet.
9. Cobra Golf Ultralight Cart BagPrice: $182.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of storage, including an insulated cooler pocket which can hold 12 12-ounce cans
- 14-way top with full length club dividers and dual grab handles
- Cart strap pass-through securely holds the bag in place
- It's brand new for 2020 so much isn't known about its durability
- It's a bit pricer than the 2019 model
- It's lightweight (5.3 pounds), but if the 13 pockets and cooler are fully stocked it'll be much heavier
Lightweight (5.3 pounds), stylish, functional, and the ability to hold 12 12-ounce cans in its insulated cooler are just a few of the reasons why the Cobra Ultralight is one of the best golf cart bags of 2020.
Including the extra large cooler compartment, there are 13 total pockets, so storage isn’t an issue. You’ll get two oversized golf apparel pockets, spots for all your needed accessories (including a customizable ball pocket), and fleece-lined pockets for valubales, range finders, GPS devices, and more.
Other features include a cart strap pass-through, a single shoulder strap, an umbrella sleeve, and a pencil holder.
There is a 14-way top with full length dividers and two grip handles making it easy to pick up.
10. Datrek DG Lite II Cart BagPrice: $159.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-way top has full length individual dividers for all clubs
- 7 total pockets, including large golf ball pocket, fleece-lined valuables pocket, and an insulated cooler
- Top-Lok Technology attaches the bag securely to any newer model Bag Boy push cart
- Some users felt the club dividers were a bit narrow
- It's lightweight, but some might find it a bit bulky with all the pockets filled
- It has less pockets than most on this list (7)
The lightest model on this list is the Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag as it weighs just 4.2 pounds, but it has everything you need for a successful day on the course.
A rather unique feature is the Top-Lok Technology that securely attaches the bag to any newer model Bag Boy push cart.
Another major plus is the 15-way top that has full-length dividers. The top, which measures 9 inches in diameter, includes a large well for oversized putters with jumbo grips and there are ergonomic integrated lift handles. There are seven total pockets, including ones for garments, golf balls, valuables (velour-lined), and refreshments (insulated cooler).
The DG Lite II also has an umbrella sleeve, a cart strap sleeve, and a towel holder ring with a velcro glove holder.
11. Prosimmon Tour Golf Cart BagPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The zippers have a secure locking mechanism that'll keeps your equipment from falling out
- The external putting tube makes provides easy access and can hold clubs with fatter grips
- 14-way top has full length dividers which provide protection and organization
- There are less pockets on this bag (7) than others on this list
- Some users felt the material of the bag wasn't very durable
- Some users said the strap got in the way of the external putter tube
If you’re looking for excellent value, functionality, and a lighter weight, the Prosimmon Tour is arguably one of the best golf cart bags for under $100.
A unique feature to this bag is the exterior putting tube, which is separated from the 14-way top, almost like an umbrella folder. It keeps the larger putter head out of the way of other clubs and can hold ones with fatter grips. Each club has its own full length divider for protection and organization.
Storage-wise, there are seven pockets, including two full length side compartments for golf apparel and gear, an insulated beverage cooler, and a deep pocket for golf balls. Cool feature as the zippers have locking mechanisms on them so you’re equipment doesn’t fall out. It also has a towel ring, velcro holder for golf gloves, umbrella strap, and a rain hood.
If you’re using the external putting tube, you might have extra space in the 14-way top for other equipment like golf ball retrievers or extra clubs such as chippers, a club with a putter-like head, but a loft like 7- or 8-iron. Used around the green, they allow to “chip” while using a putting stroke.
12. Titleist Lightweight Golf Cart BagPrice: $195.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It has 10 forward-facing pockets for easy access
- The Tour-inspired top cuff makes it simple to grab your clubs
- Pockets include a large golf ball compartment and an insulated beverage cooler with drains
- Some users thought the pockets weren't big enough
- There are 14 slots for all your clubs, but only 5 full length dividers
- 2019 model so quantities might be limited on certain colors
The Titleist Lightweight Cart Bag is Tour-inspired with a reverse top cuff, making it simple to grab your clubs while fitting firmly into the back of a cart.
The lightweight bag (under 6 pounds) also has 10 forward-facing pockets for convenient access. There are multiple accessory pockets, two velour-lined ones, an insulated cooler with drains, a deep golf ball compartment, a magnetic closure side pocket, an apparel pocket, and more.
There is a 14-way top with individual slots for your drivers, fairway woods, irons, hybrids, and wedges. There is also an integrated putter well.
Other features include lift handles, a padded strap, a towel ring, glove attachment, a rain hood, and a non-slip base for added sturdiness.
13. Hot-Z 4.5 Cart BagPrice: $106.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top is graphite-friendly and has full length dividers for added protection
- Among the storage, cool features include a scorecard holder and cooler pocket, each with visible designations for the pocket use
- High-quality dobby nylon provides a lightweight bag
- Some users felt it wasn't very durable
- Some might find the grip handles at the top to be in an awkward position
- It's an older model which they don't make anymore so quantities might be limited
The Hot-Z 4.5 Golf Cart Bag is a no-nonsense, functional, and stylish model that can be had at a good price. It’s got all the features you need for club protection, storage, and ease of use.
The 14-way top is graphite-friendly and has full length dividers for full protection of those expensive irons and other clubs. There’s also a separate putter well and two grab handles. The top measures 9.5 inches.
There are eight zippered pockets, all front-facing for easy access, to store all your gear and equipement. Hot-Z 4.5 also has some other cool, useful features like a scorecard and pen sleeve, cooler pocket, golf towel ring with a velcro glove attachment, umbrella and tee holders, a rain hood, and a padded single strap with an elastic band to secure the cart strap to keep the bag from moving.
14. TaylorMade TM Cart Bag 5.0Price: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The lock strap ensures your bag remains secure when in the golf cart
- The 14-way top with 3 full-length dividers helps eliminate club clutter
- Pockets include 1 for valuables, 1 for golf balls, and 2 full-length ones for apparel
- There is a 14-way top, but only 3 full length dividers
- If you prefer newer things, this is an older model
- It has decent storage, but 7 total pockets is less than most on the list
While it’s an older model, the TaylorMade TM 5.0 remains one of the most popular and best golf cart bags thanks to its affordable price, functionality, and the TaylorMade name.
First of all, it’s very lightweight (just under 5 pounds) and that’s always a positive. It features a velour-lined valuables pocket and 2 full-length pockets for your apparel and golf shoes.
It has a 14-way top with 3 full-length dividers so your clubs will be easily accessible and won’t jumble together at the bottom of the bag. The soft and comfortable single strap system makes for an easy carry, but it also has a lock strap to keep it secure when riding in a golf cart.
15. Callaway Chev 14 Cart BagPrice: $178.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top has full length dividers and separate putter well for club protection
- Lightweight at 4.6 pounds, yet durable, the bag is also ideal for walking the course
- There's a spacious cooler pocket and a water-resistant valuables compartment
- There is only 1 grab handle on the back, none on the top
- Some users thought the putter well wasn't big enough
- While it's meant for a cart, users said it doesn't stand up on its own and tips unless you lean it on something
Callaway golf bags are among the most popular with golfers of all skill levels, and the Chev 14 Cart Bag is brand new for 2020.
Weighing only 4.6 pounds and featuring a single padded, adjustable strap, it’s also light enough if you’re going to walk the course. It’s a got a 14-way top with full length dividers and a separate putting well for club protection, organization, and easy access.
As for storage, there are two full length apparel pockets, a custom logo golf ball pocket, a spacious cooler, a water-resistant velour-lined valuables pouch, and other areas for more equipment storage.
Other features include a grab handle on the back, a pen holder, and glove attachment.
What is the Best Golf Cart Bag Under $200?
This is a tough one as there many to choose from. But based on the following factors: performance, versatility, durability, style, value, and customer popularity, the slight edge goes to the TaylorMade Select Cart Bag.
It just has everything you need in a bag without going overboard, and at a great price for a TaylorMade product.
There's a 14-way padded top with full length dividers to keep you clubs protected and organized, a separate putter well, plenty of storage for all your necessary gear, and an anti-slip base to it will stay secure in both riding carts and push/pull carts.
This TaylorMade Select isn't even the newest model, but the bag keeps it simple, practical, and inexpensive.
Another favorite is the Datrek DG Lite II Cart Bag, which is ultra-light at just 4.2 pounds. But it packs a lot into that compact frame.
One cool feature is the Top Lok Technology, which allows you to quickly attach the bag to any newer model Bag Boy Push Cart. There's no need for straps and no need to worry about the bag moving, twisting or falling off.
There's also a 15-way top with full length dividers, a separate and protective putter well, soft grip lift handles, a large insulated cooler, and plenty of storage with all the pockets forward-facing for easy, unblocked access.
What is the Best Golf Cart Bag With a Cooler?
Another tough choice, but I have a couple favorites.
For overall design, functionality, and price, you can't go wrong with the Bag Boy Chiller Cart Bag.
What stands out is the removable cooler, which is a new addition from the previous model. It's got a handle on the top so you can take it out of the bag and insert it. Simply unzip the top, slide the cans in horizontally, put in its slot in the bag and you're ready to go. You can also probably fit some ice or an ice pack in there to ensure your beverages stay cold the entire round.
The Chiller Cart Bag also features Top Lok Technology, which allows you easily attach the bag to newer model Bag Boy Push Carts if you plan on walking the course.
It's got a 14-way top with full length dividers, an oversized putter well, and 12 total pockets to store all your gear. The bag is also lightweight at 5.4 pounds and is available in a variety of color schemes. Mainly a dark base color with vibrant accents.
If you're looking for a bag with the most cooler space, go with the Cobra Ultralight Cart Bag, which can hold 12 12-ounce cans!
Cobra is a leading name in golf and packs this bag with more than just cooler space. Weighing just 5.3 pounds, it has 13 total pockets, including one for a range finder, a 14-way top with full length dividers, and a cart strap pass-thru to keep your bag secure.
Also See:
