15 Best Softboards for Surfing

Summer is officially here, and for surfers, summer means the end of large winter north swells and the start of small summer surf. Nothing beats spending long, hot summer days at the beach. And what better way to spend your time at the beach than in the surf? If you’re looking for the perfect board to ride out the long summer flat spells with, you may want to consider a softboard. Softboards aren’t just for beginner surfers, many high-performance softboard models can turn any small wave day into a memorable surf session.
Dive into our buyer’s guide to find a new board for the kids, a great learning board, or the perfect small wave board for summer.
South Bay Board Co. - Hybrid Surfboards - Wax-Free Soft Top + Fiberglassed Bottom Deck Surfboard (4'10 Huevo - White, 4'10 Huevo - White)
1. Wave Bandit Ben Gravy Performer, 6'0
Cons:
- High-performance rocker and outline
- Affordable
- Approved by Ben Gravy
- Needs Wax unlike other softboards
- Not a beginner board
- Can only ride soft fins
Despite being a Youtuber, not a professional surfer, Ben Gravy is one of the most popular names in surfing. The Youtuber rose to stardom with his daily vlogs that chronicled his journey surfing in all 50 states, yes, even the landlocked ones. Ben Gravy is known to hunt out novelty waves that aren’t typically thought of as surfable, and many of those waves are pretty small. So, when Ben Gravy launched a softboard model through Wave Bandit, it quickly became one of the most popular performance softboard models on the market. After all, Ben Gravy knows a thing or two about making the most of small, mushy surf. This softboard features twin wood stringers and a dual-composite core of high-pressure construction to maximum stiffness. Additionally, the board comes in a fish outline that is perfect for catching small waves, yet its slight rocker and performance thruster fins give it a high-performance feel.
2. Odysea Catch Surf Skipper – Quad
Cons:
- High-performance shape
- Lots of float
- Pro trusted model
- More expensive than many softboards
- Soft fins can't be exchanged for hard ones
- Not a beginner board
Catch Surf burst onto the scene in the surf world a few years back with their electric team of pro riders who, unlike many pros, are not afraid to embrace the high-performance softboard craze. Legends like Kalani Robb and Jamie O’Brien have been seen riding their signature Catch Surf models in everything from tiny California summer surf to pumping Pipeline on Ohahua’s North Shore. The Odysea Catch Surf Skipper Quad softboard is the ideal board for speeding through small, summer mush and making the most of your surf session on less than stellar days. This softboard’s fish shape and quad fin set up are designed for down the line speed, and the board has so much volume packed into its short shape that it will float even the heaviest riders.
3. Catch Surf Beater Finless
Cons:
- Doubles as a skim board and a boogie board
- Unique finless slide
- Durable Construction
- Not a beginner board
- May be challenging to non-experienced surfers
- No fins
The Catch Surf Finless Beater softboard may be the most fun softboard in existence. The sleek, miniature design of this softboard flies down the line and high speeds. The finless bottom allows the board to slide and spin across the water for a unique surfing experience. This versatile softboard doubles as a skimboard and a boogie board, so you’ll never get tired of bringing it to the beach. The Catch Surf Beater softboard features a strong, light-weight core that’s water-resistant and contains dual maple-plywood stringers. If you’re looking for a softboard that can do it all, look no further than the Catch Surf Beater.
4. Odysea Kids Soft Surfboard Log Longboard Soft Surfboard
Cons:
- Great for learning
- Classic longboard shape
- Plenty of float
- Not a high-performance shape
- Cant trade out the soft fins
- Lacks the classic singe fin feel of a true log
The Catch Surf Odysea Log is the ultimate summer surf craft. Ranging in length from 6’0 – 9’0, the Odysea Log can be ridden by beginners and first-time surfers in the larger sizes, or advanced surfers who are looking to spice up their summer sessions in the smaller sizes. This softboard is a must-have for beachgoers and surfers this summer. The Log features a three-string construction, and has a classic longboard look and feel with all the desired float expected in a softboard. This three fin, rounded tail longboard softboard is the ultimate summer surfboard for new and experienced surfers alike.
5. Catch Surf Kid Soft top Surfboard | Lost XRNF
Cons:
- High-performance popular model in softboard construction
- High-performance removable fin system
- Classic fish outline
- Not a learning board
- High price for a softboard
- Will lack the performance of the original Lost RNF
With the Catch Surf Round Nose Fish, Catch Surf teamed up with master shaper from Lost Surfboards, Matt “Mayhem” Biolos to create a softboard version of one of the world’s most popular board models, the Lost Surfboards Round Nose Fish. If you’re looking for a high-performance softboard that will get you through the long summer days of small waves, The Catch Surf x Lost Surfboards Round Nose Fish. This masterfully recreated class features a central concave with a v concave out the tail for a maximum drive in surf that lacks push. The winged swallow tail set up gives the board the iconic fish look and adds to the softboard’s wave catching ability. Unlike other softboards, the Catch Surf x Lost Round Nose Fish features a high-performance removable fin system in a thruster set up.
6. Wavestorm 8ft Classic Surfboard // Foam Wax Free Soft Top Longboard for Adults and Kids of All Levels of Surfing
Cons:
- Affordable softboard
- Great for beginners
- Perfrect for small waves.
- Not a performance board
- Hard to manuever
- Designed for beginners
The Wavestorm 8ft Classic Surfboard may be the most recognizable softboard on the planet. Visit any major surf break with beginner-friendly waves, and you’re sure to run into a surfer or two riding a Wavestorm. Wavestorms are designed for the sole purpose of maximizing fun in the water. They are the perfect summer boards for small, beginner-friendly surf, and they are great for beginners to learn on. Wavestorm softboards are equipped with a durable high impact bottom, a high-grade EPS foam core, and 2-3 stringers (depending on the model). The board’s softboard surface allows it to be ridden wax free. If you’re looking for an affordable softboard that is great for learning, a Wavestorm may be for you.
7. Formula Fun – Shortboard Fish 5'3″ – Durable, Waterproof and Flexible Foam Surfboard – Made in The USA 100% Recyclable
Cons:
- High performance shape
- Sustainable construction
- Great for small surf
- Not a learning board
- Slightly more expensive than similar softboards
- Twin fin not thruster fin set up
The Formula Fun Shortboard Fish softboard stays true to its name in even in the smallest surf summer has to offer. This exciting addition to the softboard market takes a classic small wave surfboard design (the twin fin swallowtail fish) and transforms the shape into a summer-friendly softboard design. The Formula Fun Shortboard Fish is constructed with waterproof foam that is both durable and flexible. The board provides tons of float for small waves, while still allowing for high-performance maneuverability. The softboard’s soft-top deck allows it to be ridden was free. Formula Fun softboards are created from 100% recycled materials.
9. Softech Kyuss Fish FCS II 5'8″ Surfboard
Cons:
- FCS II fin system
- High performnace shape
- Classic fish outline
- Not a learning board
- High price
- Lacks softop saftey fins
The Softech Kyuss Fish is one of the fastest, most performance-driven softboards on the market. With it’s FCS II thruster fin system, surfers can put in their favorite high-performance FCS II fins to take this softboard to the next level. This softboard’s classic fish outline gives it plenty of float and speed down the line. This softboard is constructed with a 100% waterproof x-density EPS foam core, which adds rigidity and stability to the flex pattern. If you’re an experienced surfer looking to add some fun to your quiver, the Softech Kyuss Fish is the perfect board to spice up your summer surf sessions.
10. Softech Flash Eric Geiselman FCS II 6'6″ Surfboard
Cons:
- High performance shape
- Lots of float and volume
- Turns well
- Doesn't have performance fin options
- Not a learning board
- High price
The Softech Flash Eric Geislman softboard is the ultimate summer craft. Designed to make small surf come to life under your feet. Crafted with professional surfer Eric Geislman in mind, this board has a unique feel and performance compared to other softboards that rivals the surfing experience of normal hardboards. The full nose and extra volume of the Flash allow it to paddle out and ride with ease. The Softech Flash is constructed with a 100% waterproof x-density EPS core, which adds rigidity and stability to the flex pattern. The wide, egg shape gives the board speed but also gives it a forgiving nature for surfers who are learning to execute turns.
11. Softech Rocket Fish FCS II 4'8 Surfboard
Cons:
- Classic fish shape
- Maneuverable design
- Fast down the line
The Softech Rocket Fish Softboard Surfboard is a lively, fast, and loose softboard that will liven up any advanced surfers summer quiver. While the board comes in a seemingly miniature size, it packs plenty of volume in it’s full-bodied, classic fish shape. This perfect summer board is made with a 100% waterproof x-density EPS foam core that adds rigidity and stability to the board’s flex pattern. The Double-Sided Slick Deck, a high-density polyethylene slick top and bottom skins help add speed and stiffens the flex pattern to add drive, speed, and responsiveness through turns. Add this board to your summer quiver ASAP!
- Not a learning board
- Twin fin vs thruster fin set up
- Designed for experienced surfers
Cons:
- Lots of volume
- FSC II fin set up
- Low price
- Not a learning board
- Shorter than other softops
- Not pro surfer backed
The Softech Toledo Wildfire is a true wave catching machine that will put you in the best position for fun during your beach days this summer. The Softech Toledo Wildfire softboard is beefed up with tons volume to make paddling and catching waves a breeze. The Toledo Wildfire softboard comes with FSC II soft fins and allows you to switch them out for your favorite high-performance fiberglass alternatives. This summer softboard is made with a 100% waterproof x-density EPS foam core that adds rigidity and stability to the board’s flex pattern. If you’re looking for a board to increase your wave count this summer, pick up the Softech Toldedo Wildfire softboard.
13. Catch Surf Odysea 5ft 2in Pro JOB Five Fin ShortboardPrice: $349.99Pros:
Cons:
- Designed by pro surfer Jamie O'Brien
- 5 fin set up
- High performance shape
- Not a learning board
- High price
- Shorter than most softboards
The Catch Surf Odysea Pro JOB Five Fin Shortboard is the ultimate performance softboard. Jamie O’Brien‘s pro model takes the concept of the high-performance softboard to the next level with a five fin set up that gives you the option to choose between riding a thruster or a quad. In classic Jamie O’Brien fashion, this board can be ridden on small summer days or in gigantic shore break tubes. This softboard was designed by Jamie O’Brien and features a central concave and deep vee out the tail. the tail is a custom “bat” shape, perfect for either 3 or 4 fins. If you’re searching for the ultimate high-performance surfboard, Jamie O’Brien has delivered it for you.
14. South Bay Board Co. – Hybrid Surfboards – Wax-Free Soft Top + Fiberglassed Bottom Deck Surfboard (4'10 Huevo – White, 4'10 Huevo – White)
Cons:
- Fast down the line
- Semi-beginner friendly
- Performance shape
- High Price
- Not a learning board
- Lack performance fin options
The South Bay Surfboards Hybrid Surfboard Huevo takes a classic mini simons shape and wraps it in a softboard form. Despite the short stature of the Huevo, all South Bay Surfboards Hybrid Surfboards are designed to be semi-beginner friendly with wide, stable outlines that will catch even the smallest waves. The South Bay Hybrid Series combines the best of soft and hardboards to create a summer-friendly board. The Huevo is made with a soft-top deck and a bamboo fiberglass bottom deck. The shape gives surfers speed down the line with the ability to release the tail through turns. The Huevo softboard is the ultimate summer craft.
15. South Bay Board Co. – Hybrid Surfboards – Wax-Free Soft Top + Fiberglassed Bottom Deck Surfboard
Cons:
- Fun mid-lenght shape
- Great for beginners
- Loose and fun ride
- High price
- Not a high-performance shortboard shape
- Lacks performance fin options
The South Bay Surfboards Hybrid Surfboards Elefante Funboard is truly a surf craft designed with summer in mind. The shape of the Elefante resembles a classic mid-length that brings cruisey performance surfing to small waves. The Elefante softboard features a wide surface area under the chest for easy pop-ups and paddling. The wide outline also increases speed own the line. The diamond pintail allows the board to surf loose and freely across the wave’s face. If you’re looking for a board that will suit beginners, yet be a fun ride for experienced surfers, the Elefante is the perfect board for your summer quiver.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.