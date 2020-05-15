Bob Watson Dead: Astros Legend & First Black GM to Win World Series Dies

Bob Watson, arguably one of the greatest players to take the field for the Houston Astros, who after retirement, became the first MLB general manager to win the World Series, died on May 14, 2020. He was 74.

The sad news was announced by Watson’s son Keith on Twitter. “Tonight my dad and hero Bob Watson has passed away after a long fight with kidney disease.” In 2018, Watson told the New York Daily News: “Both my kids offered to donate kidneys to me and I told them both the same thing: ‘I’ve had a good life and I don’t want to take a kidney from young people who really need them and still have their whole lives ahead of them.’ That would be very selfish on my part. I’ve lived a real good life and I’m ready for whatever happens now.”

The former first-baseman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Watson, and their two children, Keith and Kelley.

Here’s what you need to know about Bob Watson:

1. Watson was Nicknamed ‘The Bull’

RIP to Bob Watson, who played for both the Red Sox and Yankees, made the last out of the '81 World Series, and won a million Tootsie Rolls for scoring baseball's millionth run (which was later proven he didn't really do). Another '75 Topps great gone. pic.twitter.com/JSfXXWJ0fr — NightOwlCards (@nightowlcards) May 15, 2020



Nicknamed “The Bull” for his large stature, Watson stood 6-foot-1 and weighed 210 pounds in his heyday, played with the Houston Astros for 14 seasons where he had a batting average of .297 and hit 139 home runs. The first baseman was named MVP in 1975, and in 1977, set a record for the franchise’s most RBIs, 110, a record that held for 17 years. Watson was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 1979 and was later signed as a free agent with the New York Yankees.

In 1980, Watson got to play in his first World Series with the Yankees, but the team lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in six games. In 1982, Watson was traded to the Atlanta Braves where he played before retiring after the 1984 season. Throughout his career, he averaged .295 with an OPS of.811 before turning his talents to the coaching side.

2. Watson Became General Manager of the Astros In 1993

Bob Watson has passed away at 74 after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. The Bull famously said "Let the kids play" in the Bad News Bears sequel. He also was a great ballplayer & scored MLB's millionth run. Watson excelled for the Astros & as an exec. pic.twitter.com/lwu3v8I79T — Dinn Mann (@mooseoutfront) May 15, 2020



Watson started the Oakland A’s hitting coach in 1988 before the Astros named him general manager in 1993. He became the second African American to serve as a general manager in the MLB. In 1995, he took over as general manager for the Yankees. In 1996, the pinstripes won their first World Series since 1978 with Watson at the helm, and he became the first African American general manager with a World Series ring.

3. Watson Helped Manage The U.S. Olympics’ Baseball Team

Former ⁦@astros⁩ & ⁦@Yankees⁩ GM Bob Watson, who died at 74 Thursday, received the B.A.T. Lifetime Achievement Award by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred at MMP in 2017.

Considering his playing career & trailblazing front office work, he belongs in ⁦@baseballhall⁩. pic.twitter.com/uZXgNwNsGa — Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) May 15, 2020

In 1997, Watson retired as general manager and served as the MLB’s vice president in charge of on-field operations and vice president of discipline. Before retiring in 2010, he was the U.S. Baseball Federation’s selection committee chairman, which helps staff the Olympic baseball teams.

4. The Houston Astros Youth Academy Dedicated the New Bob Watson Education Building To Him In March

#KHOU11 Formers #Astros player & GM Bob Watson talks about being honored by Astros Foundation with the new Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Baseball Academy … pic.twitter.com/FmGxuXdmvQ — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) March 5, 2020



Weeks before he passed, Watson was celebrated with a huge honor from his former franchise. On March 5, Watson attended the official opening of the new Bob Watson Education Building at the Astros Youth Academy located in Northwest Houston. He was honored by Astros owner Jim Crane, and a slew of players including Larry Dierker and Jose Cruz.

Twyla Carter, executive director of the Astros Foundation, told Houstonia Mag, “When I learned about Bob Watson, I thought, ‘We need to build more Bob Watsons in this world.’ That is what this academy is about.”

The Astros Youth Academy, which opened in 2012, offers free baseball lessons and sports education to local area kids. Former Yankees manager said, “[Bob] wanted nothing more than to help you. There is so much more to him than baseball.”

His wife Carol said at the ceremony, “I always wanted to be able to say jobe well done, Bob Watson. A life well lived and time well spent.”

Carol Watson,wife of former #Astros star & former GM Bob Watson,stole the show during the team’s dedication ceremony for the Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Youth Academy n North Houston:”I always wanted to say job well done Bob Watson,life well-lived & time well-spent” pic.twitter.com/bUXRAy0ysO — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 5, 2020

The Houston Astros put ou the following statement on Twitter, “This is a very sad day for the Astros and for all of baseball. Bob Watson enjoyed a unique and remarkable career in Major League Baseball that spanned six decades, reaching success at many different levels, including as a player, coach, general manager and MLB executive.”

5. Tributes to Watson & His Storied MLB Career Was Shared On Twitter

I will never forget how Bob Watson carried himself with class and dignity, and possessed an absolutely fierce desire to compete and win for whatever team he was on. He's one of my all-time favorite @Astros. #RIPBobWatson pic.twitter.com/17o5lrWuHO — Martin Hajovsky (@MartinHajovsky) May 15, 2020



Watson’s son Keith said, “We just about him wanting to make that I look after my mom and my sister and I did the best that I could to honor and manager what he has left here for us and just really giving me his blessing to move forward and doing things in his name.”

So sad learning about the passing of Bob Watson. Over the years, Bob would take me to lunch and share his wisdom. He was always quick to text a word of encouragement, pass on knowledge or teach from experience. My condolences to Carol, Keith and Kelley. — Reid Ryan (@robertreidryan) May 15, 2020

Houston lost another icon tonight with the passing of former @astros star Bob Watson. Every time I ran into Bob he always took time to visit and ask me about my family. @astros released a statement:”This is a very sad day for the Astros and all of baseball.” Watson was 73yrs old. pic.twitter.com/OgWJLYRNjh — Butch Alsandor (@ButchAlsandor) May 15, 2020

Speaking on his father’s greatest achievements, Keith added,” Honestly, I think his longevity from player to coach to executive is what meant the most to him because he saw a lot of people come and go, a lot of great people come and go and he managed to have a career in professional baseball that spanned 50-plus years and that’s what he was proud of.”

READ NEXT: Greta Thunberg: CNN’s Coronavirus Global Town Hall Panelist Stirs Controversy