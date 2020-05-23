Why Mike Tyson Used a Fake Penis During His Boxing Career

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson had an inventive method for beating drug tests administered to him during his boxing career. In 2013, Tyson revealed in his autobiography, Undisputed Truth, that he used a fake penis filled with someone else’s urine to beat the tests and avoid detection.

As noted by TalkSport’s Josh Fordham, Tyson admitted in the book using drugs such as cocaine and other recreational substances before, after and sometimes even during his fights. But Tyson came up with a seriously inventive way to avoid getting caught for it:

Tyson explained in his book that he would often take drugs before a fight and then fill a fake penis with someone else’s urine to escape detection. One of his entourage would carry it, which he called his ‘whizzer’, then hand it to Tyson after the fight.

Tyson claims to have been on cocaine when he lost to Danny Williams in 2004 and also said he was on drugs that time he lashed out at Lennox Lewis at the press conference for their 2002 superfight.

“I was a full-blown cokehead,” Tyson wrote in his book.

Tyson Failed Drug Test in 2000

Tyson did test positive for marijuana after a 2000 fight against Andrew Golota.

Despite admitting afterward to smoking the drug right before the fight, Tyson demolished Golota in just two rounds that night.

Still, the bout was later overturned to a no-contest because of Tyson’s failed drug test.

But Tyson might never have suffered the loss of that win from his record had he been able to retrieve his fake penis in time from the responsible team member, which is a process the fighter had just invented four months prior before a different fight.

Per The Telegraph’s Jon Swaine:

[Tyson] said that he was high before taking to the ring for a match against Lou Savarese in Glasgow in June 2000—and came up with an ingenious method to prevent detection by the sport’s official testers. Confessing he had taken “blow” and “pot” before the bout, he said: “I had to use my whizzer, which was a fake penis where you put in someone’s clean urine to pass your drug test.” He blamed a $200,000 fine for testing positive for marijuana after a 2000 fight against Andrew Golota in Detroit on the fact that he was tested before having a chance to get the ‘whizzer’ from a member of his team, whom he claims typically carried the device from fight to fight.

Tyson Appears Healthier and Happier Than Ever in 2020

At age 53, Tyson appears to be headed back to a boxing ring soon. While his 2013 book is filled with wild stories about past difficulties, Tyson has been revealing his new look over the last few weeks to wild raves from just about everyone.

“I’m in good shape,” Tyson told TMZ Sports. “I feel really good!”

Additionally, the former champ and pop culture icon said he’s currently “embarked on a life of charity and gratitude” and that he could be headed into a third fight against 58-year-old rival Evander Holyfield for charity.

