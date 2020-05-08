Boxing Legend Backs off From Conor McGregor Superfight

Retired boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya apparently bit off more than he could chew earlier this week when he suggested on Brian Campbell’s podcast that he would stop UFC superstar Conor McGregor inside two rounds in a boxing ring.

Regardless, after McGregor accepted the challenge via social media on Thursday, De La Hoya, 47, from Montebello, California, seemed to back off the idea he might seriously be returning to the ring to face the 31-year-old Irish superstar in a proposed megafight.

“For the record: McGregor, I never challenged you,” De La Hoya said via Twitter. “I was just asked a question and I simply spoke the truth…”

After winning the gold medal as a lightweight at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona, De La Hoya competed as a professional boxer from 1992 to 2008, winning 10 world titles in six different weight classes.

One of the top pay-per-view sellers in boxing history, De La Hoya retired after losing to Manny Pacquiao in 2008. He finished his fighting career with a professional record of 39-6 with 30 knockouts.

Additionally, De La Hoya established Golden Boy Promotions in 2002, one of the top boxing promoters in the world today. Presently, his most famous client is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

But judging by De La Hoya’s tweet on Friday, it doesn’t appear he’s all that serious about facing McGregor anytime soon.

So whether he could actually knock out McGregor in just two rounds inside a boxing ring or not, which is something he’s claimed at various times over the past two years or so, might just have to be something De La Hoya and his fans only dream about.

McGregor Wants to Box Again

McGregor returned to MMA for the first time since October 2018 at UFC 246 in January to stop Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

Still, the most popular UFC fighter in the world revealed he wasn’t finished with boxing yet, even after being stopped in the 10th round in August 2017 by Floyd Mayweather.

Earlier this year, McGregor revealed he was negotiating with Manny Pacquiao. The fighter also said he was interested in landing a rematch against Mayweather.

So McGregor is probably headed back to a boxing ring sometime over the next couple of years.

Why McGregor vs. De La Hoya Might Have Made Sense

Since McGregor’s interest in boxing was revealed, other professional boxers and their promoters have suggested they’d be fit for McGregor’s next boxing match. Still, outside of Mayweather or Pacquiao, De La Hoya seemed to be on the shortlist of best possible opponents for McGregor inside a boxing ring.

After all, De La Hoya was one of the most popular fighters of his generation, so unlike McGregor’s former sparring partner Paulie Malignaggi, facing De La Hoya would be well worth the risk to McGregor because both fighters would stand to make so much money.

Additionally, De La Hoya’s advanced age and inactivity would seem on paper to give McGregor an edge over the former champ.

Regardless, it appears De La Hoya is going to stick to promoting other fighters instead.

