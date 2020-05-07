Browns Schedule Release: Latest Updates and Rumors

The Cleveland Browns are set to reveal their 2020 schedule on Thursday, bringing a bit more clarity to what the upcoming season will look like under new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns announced on Wednesday that they would be dropping the schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday on the team’s official site. That is 30 minutes earlier than the NFL Network show that is also scheduled for Thursday that will break down the entire schedule.

Our schedule drops tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. 👀 Flip through 📸’s of our 2020 opponents » https://t.co/FiEYcx6lsh pic.twitter.com/MmFcuD8DwY — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 6, 2020

“The commissioner communicated to the clubs earlier this week the opportunity to release its own schedule a half hour before the three-hour NFL Network Schedule Release show that begins at 8 p.m. ET,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement, per cleveland.com. “Clubs can choose to release their schedule in any appropriate way they choose, while prominently promoting the national NFL Network Schedule Release show to follow, during which the full schedule will be released, analyzed and discussed.”

The Browns will be looking to break a streak of futility next year that includes missing the playoffs for 17 consecutive seasons and a dozen seasons without a winning record.

Browns Schedule: What We Know so Far

A main component of the Browns schedule is already known, and that’s the team’s opponents. Cleveland will face the Ravens, Steelers, Bengals, Colts, Texans, Eagles, Redskins and Raiders at home. They’ll hit the road to take on their three AFC North rivals and add the Jaguars, Titans, Cowboys, Giants and Jets to the mix.

The Browns will have one of the easiest schedules in the league, coming in at No. 29. The teams Cleveland will face next season combined winning percentage of .461.

Here’s a breakdown of how each team’s opponents are set, per NFL.com:

Six games against divisional opponents — two games per team, one at home and one on the road.

Four games against teams from a division within its conference — two games at home and two on the road.

Four games against teams from a division in the other conference— two games at home and two on the road.

Two games against teams from the two remaining divisions in its own conference — one game at home and one on the road. Matchups are based on division ranking from the previous season.

Will NFL Season Start on Time?

While knowing the Browns schedule is nice, the key going forward will be how the NFL as a whole adapts, shifts and responds to the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual NFL Draft was one way the league worked around the constrains of social distancing, but starting the season on time will be a different story.

The league sent a memo to teams on Wednesday saying it wants to be ready to implement the first phase of protocols to reopen team facilities by May 15. Here are some requirements teams have to meet up open up.

Receive consent from state and local governments.

Acquire enough cleaning and other supplies.

Create an infection-response team that includes doctors and team athletic trainers.

Designate an infection control officer (ICO) to be the first point of contact for any employee who displays coronavirus symptoms.

Provide coronavirus safety and hygiene training to all employees who will return to the facility

READ NEXT: 3 Free Agents the Browns Can Still Target to Fill Holes